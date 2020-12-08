Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
Tackling Main Street
MELINDA KELLEHER
What a time to take over a position!
In mid-August, the Downtown Development Commission in Cumberland tapped recent city transplant Melinda Kelleher as the new Main Street manager and executive director of the Downtown Development Commission.
Kelleher, who was described in a press release as a “highly accomplished fundraising and development professional with 26 years of experience,” recently moved to Cumberland from Atlanta to be near family.
There, she served as the first vice president of development at Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, a role for which she was recruited in 2018, having previously worked as the chief development officer at Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.
“We had a great group of candidates for this job. We think Kelleher will add great value to our stakeholders,” Doug Schwab, chair of the commission's search committee, said.
Thirty-four people reportedly applied for the job. Kelleher's duties will center around assisting the local business community with navigating the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to working with the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. on the Baltimore Street renovation project.
“Many were considered well qualified, however, Kellher’s past experience in team building, implementing strategic plans and developing relationships seemed to make her exceptionally well suited to fill this position during the challenges that are currently facing the downtown stakeholders and that will certainly be present during redevelopment,” according to the release.
As a result of the upheaval of normalcy brought on by COVID-19, the role will be a little different in terms of duties. Where the role previously had a lot of emphasis on event planning, Kelleher’s newly defined role will function as more of an agent of economic development.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss agreed filling the position is crucial.
“It’s important to stress getting somebody in the position,” Morriss said, saying that he, Cumberland Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Paul Kelly and board member Sandra K. Saville have been in discussions on the subject since January this year.
When they began talking about it, Morriss said, they had envisioned the person who took the role would have to deal with the challenge of helping maintain a stream of business downtown amidst the construction that was slated to begin this October, but delayed to early next year.
“The role has changed a little bit coming out of the pandemic,” he said.
The role was created under a grant initially in 2000 and was filled first by Ed Mullaney.
Cumberland Times-News reporter Lindsay Renner-Wood assisted in the information for this story.