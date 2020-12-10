Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
“We have the right to exercise who and how we serve.”
JESSICA HARDING
2020 was a tough year to be a restauranteur.
No one knows that better than Jessica Harding, owner of the Baltimore Street Grille in Downtown Cumberland.
Earlier in the year, Jessica was on the record with Cumberland City Council expressing her concern for the multi-million dollar plan to renovate the downtown pedestrian mall, closed since 1980 to vehicles. The city had planned to start an ambitious project that would allow for one way traffic. Jessica and other restaurant owners spoke up to ensure that the project would be thoughtful and would also not prohibit outside dining at her and other establishments in the location.
That plan by the city, was tabled, however, in light of the coronavirus that struck our community this year and continues to push its tentacles into the heart of our small business owners.
The Baltimore Street Grille and Jes Harding were again in the news. Not only was the restaurant featured in the Cumberland Times-News and its staff interviewed for a feature about local fundraisers for food service workers, but the Grille was quite possibly the first restaurant downtown to respond to criticsm when they reopened. Faced with restricted social distancing and mask wearing measures, BSG was one of the first restaurants to reopen under the new pandemic mandates by the Governor of Maryland and Jessica Harding was one of the first small business owners to respond.
“We fully understand it is your right to not wear a mask. But, just like you - Businesses have a right too. We have the right to exercise who and how we serve. Especially when restaurants face penalties that effect staff livelihood and operations. The State of Maryland, requires that our staff and customers are masked. Maryland is implementing sanctions on all restaurants and restaurant staff to deter relaxed precautions for COVID-19 spread,” she posted in July. “We want to continue to serve you safely, as we have for over 23 years. We want to continue to follow all health department rules and guidelines. We want all loyal customers and visitors from afar to never question the safety and cleanliness of our establishment. We will continue to provide curb side service, and take out to all individuals exercising the right to not wear a mask. Please don’t mistake the inconvenience for an oppression of your rights. It’s not our staff’ fault...so please continue to be courteous. Together, we will get things back to normal.”