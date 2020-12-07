Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
The 100 year old hero
BERT MULLIGAN
Charles Berton “Bert” Mulligan of Ridgeley, West Virginia turned 100 years old in August. That in and of itself is an accomplishment not many enjoy. But what makes Bert fascinating to us is that he is a Veteran of the U.S. Marines and fought in the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima.
Mulligan was part of the U.S. Marine Corps Third Division that took part in the 36-day battle to take the island of Iwo Jima from the Imperial Japanese Army in 1945.
“I don’t feel like I’m 100 years old in my mind, but my body tells me otherwise,” Bert joked with our sister publication, The Cumberland Times-News last summer just before turning a century old.
As for his secret to a long life, Bert said he used to say it was eating ramps and drinking ginger brandy.
“Now, I say it’s just living a good life,” he said. “I guess you could say my family keeps me going. I look forward to every day.”
Debbie Palmore, Mulligan’s daughter, said her father is doing well and she is proud of his accomplishments and his service to his nation.
“I’m so blessed to have this man as my dad,” she said. “There are no words to describe my love for him and how I feel about him turning 100. It’s such an honor to still have him with us. Not only as my dad but as a Marine veteran who survived the horrors of Iwo Jima. There are not many of these men left who are most definitely the greatest generation.”
During the 36-day battle on Iwo Jima, 6,821 Marines were killed and 19,217 wounded. Of all the casualties in the Pacific Theatre during the war, one-third took place there. A photo taken while six Marines raised the American flag on top of Mount Suribachi has become one of the most iconic images of World War II.
“We had to do it,” Bert said. “We needed the island bad. We needed it because we couldn’t make it to Japan without it.”
A private, Mulligan served with the 2nd Battalion, Bravo Co., 21st Regiment, part of the 3rd Marine Division from June 27, 1944, through December 15, 1945. He also participated in the battle for Guam. He is a member of the Gold Star Post 6452, Veterans of Foreign Wars in Ridgeley.
Bert spent 29 days fighting on the island. After a massive U.S. aerial bombardment, Marines were sent ashore to secure the island only to find Japanese soldiers were hidden underground in an elaborate system of bunkers, caves and tunnels.
“Getting off of the landing craft onto the beach wondering how far I was going to get on that island,” he remembered about the battle. “It was very slow-moving crawling up the black sandy beach listening to the mortar shells hitting the low land right where we were headed. It was always on my mind that I might not make it off the island alive.”
Times-News writer Greg Larry contributed greatly to this report.