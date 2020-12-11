Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
“We can overcome what divides us.”
STEPHEN HEATH GATES
Stephen Heath Gates, a warehouse manager who lives on the West Side, became an almost iconic figure in Allegany County in 2020. He was spotted walking alone along through Cumberland waving a Black Lives Matter flag. The unexpected sight of this lone toned young army of one became the topic of several social media posts by local community members, with some videos of Gates reaching more than 5,000 views.
Stephen made the same trek six days a week, “as soon as I get off work,” he said.
“My initial plan was to walk 100 miles total, but I’ve already eclipsed that and am just going to keep going,” he says. His route on the West Side, marches on the bricks of Downtown, before crossing the railroad tracks and heading toward Rolling Mills. “I usually walk through the Fort Cumberland homes and then head back. Sometimes I kick it in front of the police station for a minute, and then I start towards home.”
Stephen is an unlikely and unusual protestor. In fact, he’s never attended a local Black Lives Matter protest and did not coordinate with others in this effort.
“I’m an introvert. I don’t drink or go to the bars. I stay at home and spend time with my family,” he says. “But with everything going on in the world, this is just such an important time to act.”
His daily picketing and personal demonstrations received mixed responses, though.
“People will yell at me from their cars, ‘go back to your town,’ but this is my town,” says Stephen. “I went to West Side Elementary, I went to Allegany. This is my home.”
He has also been the target of physical threats – both online and in person.
“But what people don’t realize is that I’m not part of the Black Lives Matter organization, or any organization for that matter,” says Stephen. “I’m not here for violence, either. I’m just here picketing for the existence of Black lives.”
Stephen sees his picketing as an outreach effort and often carries extra Black Lives Matter flags.
“I buy them in bulk and hand them out,” he says. Other local activists have expressed interest in joining him on his march and he welcomes the company, “I just want people to know that we’re here, and yes, we are a predominantly White county, but don’t forget about your Black brothers and sisters.”
Much like Gates’ protesting, data compiled by Civis Analytics, a science consultancy, indicates that 95% of all Black Lives Matter protests are non-violent. “I’m not rioting,” Stephen Gates explains. “Yes, all lives do matter, but Black lives are the ones that need help right now. I see what is going on in the world and we need to do better.”
And though Gates, at 31 years-old, has not been active in protests or civic action historically, he does hail from a prestigious family with a spirit of perseverance.
“My great-grandmother was born into slavery, was emancipated during the Civil War, and bought a house in Cumberland in 1871,” said Gates. From this matriarch came one of Gates’ best recognized relatives, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., the well-known historian, Ivy League professor, best selling author and genealogist whose show on PBS, “Finding Your Roots” has been on air since 2012.
“My family has lived between Pattersons Creek and Cumberland since the early 19th century,” Henry Louis Gates Jr. told Allegany Magazine. “Slavery was a huge delete key on the computer of black history. If you were a slave, you didn’t even get a last name until 1865 and very rarely were there records on black families even kept.”
Piedmont native Henry Louis Gates, Jr. – who many may recall was at the center of the “beer summit” under the first term of the Obama Administration -- supports the BLM movement. His local family, including John Gates – who originally was credited with assisting in the origin of the PBS program which first aired in 2006 -- do not. In fact, the difference in opinion is a matter of debate among the family.
But for Stephen – a member of a new generation of activist -- his march that encompasses at least five miles a day is personal because the cause is personal. He says the mother of his six-year old son and toddler daughter is white and she and her family are often still the targets of systematic and even blatant racism. He says there are people within his own neighborhood in Allegany County – even in this era and time of supposed awareness and enlightenment – who call her and her children derogatory names – including the “N” word.
“I don’t want them to live in a world like this. I want them to know I was on the right side of history,” he says. “For me, this protest is 400 years in the making and the time is now. This hits close to home for me. We’ve seen police brutality against Black men in this community, but the only difference is that it’s never recorded. But as many problems as there are now, it can be better. We can overcome what divides us. We can have peace.”
Submitted by Cassie Conklin