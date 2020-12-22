Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
Seeing 20/20 in 2020
MICHAEL SUMMERFIELD
“I work with Dr. Michael Summerfield of the Washington Eye Institute. For the last several years Dr. Summerfield has been treating local patients here in Cumberland.
He is a very talented Ophthalmologist with interesting credentials.
With over a decade of experience and thousands of procedures under his belt, Dr. Summerfield continues to believe that the most important part of what he does is providing each patient with an individualized approach and care plan based on their ophthalmic needs to achieve their best visual potential.
He routinely implements the latest advances and technology into his surgeries. Dr. Summerfield is a Board Certified Ophthalmologist, with special interest in cataract and refractive surgery.
He has been honored with several awards including the Joseph Dessoff Award for outstanding performance by an ophthalmology resident and the Simpson Award for ophthalmology research.
Prior to this, Dr. Summerfield graduated summa cum laude from Emory University with a degree in Biology. He then returned to his home state and received his Medical Degree, with honors, from the University of Maryland. During his residency, he participated in an ophthalmology relief mission in Honduras, which provided free eye care to remote communities. From 2001-2006, he volunteered with the Friends of the Congressional Glaucoma Caucus Foundation, which provides free glaucoma screenings to high-risk individuals.
Dr. Summerfield also participates in overseas mission trips and addresses local civic groups on eye care and disease prevention.
He loves his family and spends his time with them when he is not with his patients. He and his wife Yael have two children, Jack and Ava.
Generally, two Thursdays per month, Dr. Summerfield provides consultations using an office in the Johnson Heights medical building. He performs cataract surgeries every Wednesday at the SurgCenter of Western Maryland.
Dr. Summerfield is passionate about Western Maryland and loves providing needed services locally for the tristate area.
Working with him here in Allegany County I can tell you that he prides himself on providing the best care for his patients.”
Submitted by Sherri Mahoney