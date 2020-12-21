Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
Getting Status Updates from Heaven
PETER HALMOS
Grief is just love -- with no where to go.
The saying is “where there is great grief, there is great love.”
And that was certainly and most lovingly the case with Dr. Peter Halmos when he lost his beloved Iris.
To say that Iris and Peter Halmos remain pillars and fixtures of the Allegany County community would indeed be a gross understatement. The Halmos family came to Cumberland (via Budapest, via Ireland, via England and even via Morgantown) so Peter could establish the first cardiology program in Allegany County. He pioneered the development of a cardiac intensive care unit, a high-level care unit, a stress-testing lab, an echocardiogram lab and a monitored exercise program, these were later followed by a cardiac catheterization unit and eventually cardiac surgery.
But he is the first to admit he could not done it alone.
“I could not have managed without Iris,” Peter states emphatically. “Many in the community have been grateful for her compassionate, no-nonsense nursing care. Her friends admire her boundless energy and good sense of humor. She is an avid reader and ranks number one in the world in British literature on quiz sites.”
Because of gifts from the Halmos family, the community became more enriched. The couple reportedly have given endowments to the Golden Living Nursing Home, Allegany College of Maryland, the Allegany Arts Council, the YMCA, the Cumberland Theatre, the Community Trust Foundation, the Cumberland Bridge Club, WMHS/UPMC Western Maryland, and the Cumberland Cultural Foundation.
Iris Halmos passed away just before Mother’s Day 2020.
Peter found comfort then in reading what others were writing on his late wife’s Facebook page. Iris had been very active on social media. It seemed only natural then that “Iris” –stubborn Irish lass that she was – would find a way to continue her social media presence after her physical life had ended. And over the course of the next few months after her passing, it appeared as if Iris was posting from just inside the Pearly Gates. “She” was describing the view and her observations from an ethereal perspective on the world and its worries and trivias. And it was written in her very distinct humor and voice.
As it turns out, Peter had taken over his wife’s account and was posting “on her behalf.” The process of updating friends and loved ones on Iris’ heavenly existence was not only a way for him to personally heal from his loss but to help her friends and loved ones as well – many of whom continued to be devastated by her death. It was a romantic means to keep her and her memory active in the community. How wonderful it is for a husband to know and love his wife so completely – to know her voice, her personality, her humor, and her compassion so well and be willing to continue her story until it can once again be their own as a couple.
“As usual Iris is on my mind. I am still reeling. Friends and in fact everybody has been very supportive. Thank you all! A unique, funny, loyal, multitalented person and a great wife,” he wrote recently on his own (and new) social media account. “In fact, she has been posting again. You cannot keep a good woman down.”