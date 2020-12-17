Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
Unboring Indeed
NAYANO TAYLOR-NEUMANN
Good things come to those who wait.
At the age of 68, Cumberland resident and Australian export Nayano Taylor-Neumann has published a three book series for children … and we have to tell you – it’s very unboring.
Oh, that isn’t a word, you say? Well, it is now.
“Unboring Histories” is the series of books with stories about our local history written by Taylor-Neumann and delightfully illustrated by Cumberland artist Marcy Brack.
Neumann knows her stuff. She has a doctorate in Economic History, is an adjunct instructor, and volunteers many hours at the Allegany Museum. She specifically developed these books for teachers (even those who are currently home schooling ) to use.
Before moving to Cumberland, Maryland, Nayano worked as an advisor to teachers in the Australian bush. The area covered was the size of Oklahoma, and she often travelled in four-seater planes, on trains, and by road to reach the schools.
The main characters are Cumberland children Tilly and her friends Molly and Tom. Tilly and her friends think history is boring.
Third-graders, Tilly, Molly and Tom literally fall into the history of America’s National Road at the end of their alley. They see giants, nearly get kidnapped, and helped an escaped slave. And that's just the start!
“Nayano Taylor-Neumann takes us back through time, giving readers a vivid sense of what it was like to travel one of America's vital pioneer routes,” says Russell Shorto, author of “Revolution Song”
The author, who has a PhD in history and is an educator, has developed lessons based on core curriculum areas for teachers to use. See the last page in the book for details.
In the latest book, “The Unboring History of the Lady, the Army, and the Fort,” the children follow the adventures of the only woman commissioned into the British army in the 17th century — Charlotte Brown. Brown traveled to the Colonies from London with Gen. George Braddock’s army and created the hospital at Fort Cumberland.
The books are “written” from the first person vantage point of the character, Tilly, an African American child, but that is not central to the story until she experiences things like being asked to leave a 1920s rail dining car.
Signed copies of the books remain available at the Book Center in Cumberland. The books have a reading age of between 6 and 7 years, but interest children up to 12 years.
“Wherever I go in Cumberland, I am bound to see friends,” Nayano says about having Allegany County as her home now. “And having my two chidden, their spouses, and their children in town completes my strong sense of being at home. If you all would start driving on the left, however, that would really make me feel at home!”