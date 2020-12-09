Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
No Greater Love
LISA WOLFORD
I have been volunteering in one capacity or another for over 45 years now. I have worked with school kids, animals, environmental causes, food distribution, fundraising, international issues like genocide in Africa and in Bosnia. I have initiated some of these efforts myself, and in some I have hopped enthusiastically on someone else’s bandwagon. It has all been satisfying, despite the frustration of never, ever being able to do enough to help.
In all these years, I have never seen someone dig in and sprint forward to fill a community need like Lisa Wolford. If you don’t know this astonishing woman, she is a young and vibrant Cumberland resident who has a lovely, kind, tolerant partner in her husband and two adorable little daughters.
Early in the response to the COVID-19 response in our community, she recognized that there was a local need going unfilled; people were going without food. And while this is always a problem in one form or another, even in 21st century America, the onset of the pandemic has made it even more dire.
The elderly were rightly wary of going to grocery stores; many are accustomed to receiving meals at local senior centers, which closed, and transportation is another problem for seniors, many of whom depended on rides to the store from folks who are no longer available for such a service.
Another meal problem is school kids. A large number of students in the Western Maryland receive the majority of their daily meals at school, and while the school system is still making that food available for pickup, many kids or parents have no way of getting to the schools to receive those brown bag meals.
Enter Lisa Wolford. She had the idea that she could do the grocery shopping with donations, or receive donations of groceries, and then distribute them, either by delivery or pickup, from a storage hub somewhere in Cumberland. With the generous cooperation of the Cumberland Theatre, that hub became the lobby and art gallery of the theatre.
The effort started small, but grew and almost became Lisa had a teams of volunteers who then made deliveries to homes where the residents absolutely could not come to the theatre to pick up their food. Most people could pick up items at the Theatre, where every precaution was taken to maintain social distancing protocols. I was personally privileged to help Lisa’s cause by donating the $5,500 left over from a fundraiser for laid-off government workers which I ran two years ago, but it was amazing how quickly that money disappeared.
Lisa and her assistants shop like crazy everywhere they can find stores with goods on their shelves, even driving out of town to visit Sam’s Club when necessary. Save-A-Lot in Cumberland generously arranged with her to help supply groceries in bulk, which made her efforts much more streamlined, and kind donations from, among others, County United Way, Western Maryland Food Bank, Town Hall Project, Mutual Aid, Cumberland Theatre, Savage Mountain Farm, Caporale’s, Wholesome Harvest, Congressman David Trone, Possibility Farm and Schmidt Baking Company were a godsend.
Lisa spent countless hours purchasing groceries or collecting donations at her house, schlepping them to the Theatre, sorting and boxing them and making them available for pickup or delivery by the delivery teams. It was a crushing amount of work, especially when she has two toddlers to care for as well, and the stress of doing all this while taking every possible precaution against catching or spreading the virus was overwhelming – but still, she persisted.
Lisa spent her days immersed in this effort and yet she remained unfailingly cheerful, patient and upbeat. In our community, Lisa Wolford is an unsung hero. No one paid her, she had no oath to serve, protect or risk her life, yet she did so. When this is all over, our community should hold an enormous Festival of Gratitude for Lisa, her diligent volunteers and all the other dedicated people of Western Maryland who are doing so much. I don’t often get “Biblical,” but here goes, appropriately paraphrased: “No one has greater love than this, that they risk their life for their friends.”
And for strangers. And for anyone in need. That’s Lisa. That’s who she is. And I’m proud to call her my friend.
Submitted by Ellen McDaniel-Weissler