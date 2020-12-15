Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
Taking a chance and making his Choice
DAVID CLAIR BENNETT
What’s it take to make a movie? Not just to grab a camcorder or the cellphone and shoot a video that might be good enough to share with Aunt Gertrude on social media or post to TikTok but actually professionally produce a film? One that can be shown in theatres and in festivals and part of streaming devices?
How does one write, direct, produce, cast, and then distribute a movie for actual release? Very few people in Allegany County can claim any legitimate connection to the world of movie making. We do have our favorite movie actors from the area – Rebeca Arthur, Eddie Deezen, William H Macy – all of whom have made their presence known in big ways on the big screen. From Grease to Fargo to Scrooged.
And we can claim a few other Allegany County natives who have been behind the camera during a national release and movie making creative process -- Ty DeMartino, J.W. Meyers, and Marc Slanger.
Enter David Clair Bennett – a young man of only 25 who is determined to be on that list of local folks with a legit film cred on the resume.
This 2013 Allegany High School graduate may be the youngest person from our area ever to write, direct, produce, and star in his own creation – one that even caught the attention and participation of an Academy Award nominee.
There is what can only be described as a calm excitement that radiates from David Clair Bennett when he talks about his first full length movie – aptly titled The Choice. While he wears a protective mask across his face during an outdoor interview in the middle of a health crisis, his smile and enthusiasm is still evident. His eyes light up.
“This movie literally consumed my life for an entire year,” he says. “This has been a labor of love. It’s been work but it has been fun. To be honest, once we had the cast and the location in place, it was much easier to make than I thought I would be.”
David says he first came up with a concept for a movie two years ago and then wrote the screenplay. Much to the chagrin of his wife, Antonio, David would wake up in the middle of the night and need to write because the muses were speaking. It was a project and a passion that consumed him until finished, he admits.
Filmed in an actual escape room in Frederick, David says he shot his the 120 page script of The Choice during three intense long days earlier this year. The production is undergoing some post production filming (also referred to as B-roll filming now) and then principle photography is complete. The film is already listed on IMDB and there is a trailer for the movie on YouTube and other social media and horror fan sites.
David wrote the script and is credited as the head writer although along the way, he consulted with other horror and suspense genre screenwriters. He chose to direct the film in order to ensure the authenticity of his work and to keep his own vision during the course of the production.
“I always wanted to be an actor and more of a director so I was forcing myself to be a musician,” he says, alluding to the fact that many people locally might recognize him as a local musician who performed various gigs around Cumberland and Frostburg. “I got to a point where I didn’t like my music and I didn’t want to do music anymore. I wanted to take a leap and take this chance.”
And that chance was The Choice.
“I had an idea for this movie about two years ago and being inspired by other movies like Escape Room and Saw and movies of that genre and then I wrote the screenplay and just jumped in.” he says.
To cast supporting roles in the film, David looked locally. Allegany County based actors Sarah Ooten. Russell Ketterman, Whitney O’Haver, and Dan Pena appear in the fillm.
“I started asking people who I know could act and so we have local actors in the movie but I also went outside the area and hired so distributors and film companies would take the film seriously. That’s how Eric got involved.”
The Eric to whom he refers is Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts. Roberts plays a crucial and pivotal role as the narrator of the film. Roberts plays the escape room’s game master, Michael – a disembodied voice that narrates the game and includes sinister clues to the characters playing the game and trying to find their way out of a maze.
“I started looking at names of people out in Hollywood that I thought might be interested,” he says, “I ended up talking to Eliza, Eric Robert’s wife and she said it seemed like a great concept and we were able to hire him for the voice over work.”
Over the course of production, David says he struck up a friendship with Roberts and his wife – yes, the parents of “Scream Queen” Emma Roberts (Eric Roberts is also the brother to Julia Roberts).
While the movie features 10 parts, four of them are main characters – three of those four are players in the escape room. Each is tempted to enter a competition for a chance to win a large cash prize. The caveat is that each has his or her own phobias and addictions that are addressed and confronted during the course of playing the escape room game. They are three people who have never met except to answer an advertisement. Once they enter the escape room to play and meet one another, they learn that the game may know more about them then know about the game.
David also hired Tony Sampson, a well-known voice actor turned musical director to bring the musical nuances in the soundtrack to the film.
“I brought him out of retirement in 2019,” he jokes.
David also appears in the film himself. He plays the part of Brad, a charming master manipulator and escape room aficionado.
This is reportedly the fifth escape room movie ever made and only the third made in the United States. Because of the pandemic, the national release date for the movie is expected for October 2021 – just in time for Halloween. The movie is right now entering the last of its filming stage. From there, it will be be edited and the sound and music track added.
“It will come out when it comes out but it will be worth it,” David says. “We would love to do a theatre run once the movie is released and I would also love to do some sort of streaming service. I am open to all ways to get it distributed. I have done pitches with Netflix and Amazon and we’re waiting to hear back. “
David says he would also love to have the film shown to a local audience on a large screen and hopes that one of the festivals he can enter the film in includes the 2021 Queen City Film Festival.
“I want this to surprise people and I want people to enjoy it,” David says. “I have learned throughout this entire process that there’s a big difference between having a dream and then doing it.”