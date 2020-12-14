Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
The Very Picture of Fitness
HARLEY COFIELD
Like one of our other fascinating people this year, Harley Cofield of Cumberland also entered a photo competition to place her local face on a national magazine cover. Hers was Hers – literally.
The Ms. Health and Fitness Competition is an online voting competition featuring thousands of active lifestyle models from everywhere in the world. The grand prize winner receives the honor of gracing the coveted cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers Special Olympia Edition, and a $20,000 cash prize.
Among the finalists when the competition was over was Harley. Overall, she finished a very impressive third in the overall national contest.
This competition not only provides the exclusive opportunity to be featured by Muscle & Fitness Hers Magazine but acts as a cause marketing campaign benefiting Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors. This was the fourth year of this photo competition asking for public entries for a potential cover.
“If you don’t have an activity that comes to mind, think of a reason to stay healthy and constantly remind yourself of that reason! It’s all about creating a sustainable, exciting journey for yourself,” Harley stated in her online bio along with several photos she submitted to be considered in the completion. “Fitness is therapy to me. The gym to me is my happy place. Once I start moving my body, I instantly shift into a better mindset. It keeps me centered and focused to do the things I need to. Even more importantly, it keeps me healthy so I am able to do the things I love!”
Nominated by C.J. Cangianelli