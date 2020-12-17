Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
The Beekeeper of the Books
BEN COOPER
Many people in the community probably know Ben Cooper of Cumberland as the area’s foremost authority on bees. That’s right. Bees.
And Ben will be the first one to tell you that yes, honeybees are in danger and there really is a movement happening to save their population so the planet can remain pollinated.
Ben has been known to suit up and enter homes and businesses and practice honeybee extractions and relocations. He helps people around the community set up and maintain their own hives. And he teaches introductory beekeeping courses at Allegany College of Maryland.
Other people – those a little closer to him – might know Ben from the inspirational talks he gives as a cancer survivor. His story is one this magazine actually hopes to publish one day when he is ready to go public with it. Once told, his survival story is unforgettable and remarkable.
But now, the friendly neighborhood Beesmith has a new role – he has embarked on a whole new exciting career and venture – as a childrens’ book author.
Later yet this year, Ben will be releasing a series of faith based books for children through Shine A Light Press of Prescott, Arizona. The series adorably entitled “Created Critters” and the first book coming out in this series this month or in early 2021 is Created Critters with Wings.
The books have been beautifully illustrated by paintings that children will love from Sandy Arnold, an art teacher at Fort Hill High School.
“Created Critters series takes the animals from my award winning book, All Nature Sings and converts them to a rhyming picture book targeted for children ages four through eight,” Ben says. “The realistic graphic illustrations by Sandy Arnold compliments the text.”
Other books planned in the series include Created Critters with Fur and Created Critters with Scales. The premise takes a characteristic trait of each animal and through rhyme, links it to a biblical trait that can teach children. It’s modern day parables told through printed storytelling.
In February, the Jenkins Group awarded Ben Cooper with a silver medal for his previously published work, All Nature Sings.
We are excited to see the series unfold and we can’t help but wonder – since the first book in the series features “Critters with Wings,’ are Ben’s beloved bees among them? And if so, what could be the story he has created for them? Stay tuned.