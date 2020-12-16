Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
Learning to be “Not so Nice”
TERAH LYNN
After years of searching, Terah Lynn finally answered a “Wild Calling.”
Born and raised in Westernport, Terah was always a dreamer and now, those dreams are starting to come. She signed a recording contract late last year with Grammy, Dove and Stellar award winning producer, Billy Dorsey and is on his record label, thebridgelife Entertainment.
Terah has been writing songs for more than 10 years, mostly as a therapeutic outlet but when Billy Dorsey heard her songs, he immediately knew she was different.
“Terah is one of the most talented songwriters I’ve had the opportunity to produce,” he says. “She has a unique approach to her craft and a distinctive vocal style.”
Terah says the grit that makes her voice stand out comes from the dirt of the Appalachian Mountains, a place she is proud to call home.
Currently residing in Houston Texas, she often mentions her home in interviews and online interactions. She is proud to be known as a “mountain woman” and is a self proclaimed “redneck.”
“She is country, through and through,” social media manager Kate Garrett says, “and she doesn’t let us forget it. Whether she is riding her motorcycle, hanging sheetrock, glammed up at a photoshoot or fixing her car, we are constantly in awe of who she is and where she comes from. She always credits the mountains and her upbringing. She has always worked hard to get by, often working in construction, landscaping and even in a local landfill to pay the bills. She has paid her dues and she knows she never would have had the strength if it weren't for growing up where she did."
Terah released her first single, “Wild Calling,” in March. It peaked at number five on the iTunes Blues Charts on its first day. However, the quarantine started a week later and stalled production on her EP.
“We had just gotten started and all of the TV appearances, interviews and performances that my label booked were now on hold,” Terah says. “It has been difficult to navigate, but we never gave up.”
A COVID19 survivor herself (she battled being sick for more than a month in April), she released her second single “Not So Nice” in August.
Nominated and submitted by Christin Windle