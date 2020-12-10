Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
Put me in, Coach
ZACK ALKIRE
Homecoming is an important time of the year in Allegany County. And no one may know that better than Zack Alkire, the new head coach at Fort Hill High School. While he has yet to coach his first official Homecoming game in his new role because of the pandemic, Zack Alkire had his own homecoming in August when the 2002 graduate of Fort Hill High School was promoted to the head coach position.
Not only did Zack graduate as a Sentinel 18 years ago, he has been teaching social studies at the school since 2008. He served as freshman football coach from 2008-2014 and then moved on to coach the JV team in 2015 until last season. Zach was also the assistant track coach for several years until he was named the head track coach in 2008 as well as the JV boys’ basketball coach in 2017.
Coach Alkire was chosen by a selection committee comprised of both ACPS faculty and administrators and several community members. He filled the vacancy left by Todd Appel’s resignation.
“Todd’s resignation kind of caught us (the coaching staff) by surprise. We had thought that he might resign at the end of last season,” Zack said in an interview with our sister publication, The Cumberland Times-News last summer just after his promotion. “In terms of my decision (to apply), I actually didn’t apply until the last day it was posted. After talking to my wife, and my mom, and some of the administration to kind of get their take on things. So it was sort of a last-minute thing for me.”
Coach Alkire’s roots with the Fort Hill program do run deep, going as far back as when he served as a water boy for the team, starting at age six, and his dad served as the team’s offensive coordinator.
“But whether it is football or basketball or track at Fort Hill, there has always been an expectation of winning and having the expectation of always trying your best. I still think that holds true,” he said. “Obviously football has been highly successful, but a lot of the programs at Fort Hill are moving in that same direction.”
“In regards to both players and coaches, there will be a great deal of youth and inexperience. I am sure there will be mistakes along the way,” he said. “However, we learned from one of the best coaches, in Todd Appel, that the area and the state have ever had. I am confident that we can over come the obstacles ahead of us and continue the success that defines Fort Hill football. I feel honored to be the next head football coach. The school has a long and storied tradition of excellence that I look forward to upholding.
Cumberland Times-News sports reporter Kyle Bennett strongly contributed to the text of this story.
Editor’s Note: 2020 has been a good year for Coach Alkire. He and his wife Erica also welcomed their child Ellis Jay Alkire into the world this year on May 13.