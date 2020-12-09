Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
Back in Blue
CHUCK TERNENT
Cumberland’s new chief of police knows trouble when he sees it.
“This is a turbulent time to take over as chief of a police department,” said Chuck Ternent, who after a brief stint as interim police chief was signed to a three year contract with the City of Cumberland in June 2020.
“I quickly learned that there is no book that tells a chief what to do and now there was no one else above me I can point the finger at,” Chief Ternent, who is the longest-serving current member of the Cumberland Police Department, said.
Exuding an air of quiet confidence and determination, Ternent shared his perspective last summer with reporter Jeffrey Alderton during an hour-long interview with our sister publication, the Cumberland Times-News.
“Fortunately, my sworn and civilian staff at CPD are the best,” the Chief said. “They are some of the best men and women I have had the privilege of working with. They have supported the community and have been working through these issues with me. You can be immensely proud of the work they do.”
The chief said he maintains close relationships with other local law enforcement agencies. “I want to know everything that is going on in my area of responsibility,” he said.
He spent the first decade of his career with C3I, the specialized investigative unit that puts state, municipal and county detectives under one roof to investigate major crimes. The unit works out of the Public Safety Building through space provided by the Cumberland Police Department.
Ternent began work at the Cumberland Police Department after completing police academy training in 1993.
“I fractured my leg at the end of the academy and was on crutches when Chief Bobby Dick assigned me to light duty in the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit,” he said. The chief spent the next 10 years in the unit.
“That’s where my passion still lies — with criminal investigation.”
Ternent oversees the day-to-day operations of the department’s 49 sworn officers that handle 27,000 calls annually. The department, with a nearly $5 million annual budget, also has seven full-time and 11 part-time civilian employees.
“At present, we have 49 officers and five of those are currently at the police academy,” the chief said.
The chief said drug-related crime will be the focus of his enforcement. “I feel it is one of the problems that is responsible for a lot of issues in our community,” he said.
The Cumberland top cop also is aware of the local addiction problems that are plaguing every city in America, including Cumberland.
“My officers are on the streets 24 hours a day at the time when a person is experiencing a crisis. Every CPD officer has received specialized training in dealing with mental illness. So, at this time we are the best option and we will be there to help.”
Chief Ternent said assistance from the public is crucial. “I am asking you to help us do better by being vigilant neighbors, supporting us and cooperating with our efforts,” he said. “We are all in this together.”