Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.