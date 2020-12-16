Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
Feeling Hounded
MATT BORROR
It is enough of a challenge for nationally and internationally known artists to achieve success. Much of what is released and played on radio today relies on the choices of corporate producers, fickle trends, and the ever changing commercial palate. And because of these changes, some of the material that reaches our airwaves has been diluted and strained through a record label. It is when a true new voice and a genuine and honest sound reaches our ears that we perk up and say “wow, that’s damn good.”
Matt Borror may be known to many in the community for different reasons – depending on when in his life others may have met him. But the one title he is most proud of is the one he worked the hardest to get and he got it in 2020 – recording artist.
He and his band, the Hounded, released their first studio album and the results were met with critical and commercial success. Most of the songs written on the collection were penned or co-written by Matt, the art direction on the physical CD was supervised by Matt, the production costs were at first covered by Matt, and even the dog that represents the hound on the cover painting is Matt’s dog.
The Hounded’s “Never Knew Blue”" is a walk through a used record store – where a weathered used vinyl is being played on a turntable by the tattooed cigarette smoking owner and you stop to ask “who is this playing?” The album contains elements of classic jazz and blues, country, and rock. There are touches of Dylan, the Doors, Jim Croce, Johnny Cash and even John Denver. The entire album – end to end – all ten cuts – amount to what is the audio equivalent of aged whiskey and a fine cigar – smooth and delicious – and Allegany Magazine intends to hound Matt Borror until there’s a follow up.