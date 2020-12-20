Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
A Second Act and a New Chapter
WILLIAM HAND
Our readers will probably recognize William Hand as Allegany Magazine’s Culinary Contributor but in 2020, he earned the distinction of being one of our community’s most fascinating with a brave leap forward into the crowded cookbook publishing world.
Before moving to Cumberland in 2003 and embarking on a teaching career in 2004, Bill – as his friends call him -- had lived and worked in Hawaii, Michigan, Kentucky, Hollywood, and Ohio.
He has made meals for Madonna, talked toppings with Dick Clark, catered dinner parties for horror icon Wes Craven, enjoyed a cocktail with Ida Lupino, exchanged recipes and rabbit ears with Donny Osmond, been inside the homes of the elite, crafted gourmet burgers in Cleveland, trained in Los Angeles, worked in the mess hall of a Navy Destroyer, has taught hundreds of college students, and has mentored countless others.
After a 15-year career in academia, Bill decided in 2020 (during a pandemic no less) to re-invent himself and start a new second act.
To celebrate his (gulp) 40 years in the culinary industry and his 20 years as a food writer for nearly a dozen different publications for other people, Bill authored his own cookbook – the aptly titled, Hand in the Kitchen.
Organized by month, week, and even occasion, Hand in the Kitchen is a fun first-‘hand’ collection of columns featuring the wit, wisdom advice, humor and recipes from two decades as a celebrated culinary contributor.
This is not your typical cookbook. It does not have that “spiral” bound “fundraiser” look to it. It is obvious much care has gone into the presentation of this collection. Instead, this book has the classy presentation of one of those heirloom treasuries published from the past and handed down through generations.
This is also a deeply personal autobiography of a chef who has worked in some of the best places in the country, in the cities and small towns, for the rich and famous and those who direct soup kitchens and food banks. There are wonderful and tasty recipes, yes, but this is ultimately a collection of short stories, personal and humorous anecdotes, and shared secrets from a delicious and remarkable life.
Chef Hand does not have a show on the Food Network. He does not have a program produced by Oprah. At least not yet. But that works to his advantage. His life and his stories are ones that will inspire young culinary hopefuls. Not everyone is going to be the next Guy Fieri or Rachael Ray – most chefs will (like him) make their mark in local diners and fine establishments with strong loyal followings. Along the way they made rub shoulders with the rich and famous (allegedly Bill also inspired a Sheryl Crow hit after having a beer with her on noon on a Tuesday in the bar that faces the giant car wash… you can figure it out!)
And among them -- if they get really lucky -- will have a career as varied, as colorful, and as inspiring as Chef William Hand.
We are excited to see what amazing chapters await him next!