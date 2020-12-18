Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
If you hang your head, the crown slips
CARISA FAZENBAKER
Empowering others with her inspiring life story, Carisa Fazenbaker survived two sexual assaults in her college years followed by years of financial, verbal, mental and emotional abuse which eventually turned physical.
A photographer and telecommunications director by profession, Carisa founded two organizations in 2020 – one of them – Beyond Ugly -- with the goal of empowering other survivors of abuse.
“My story is about hope, faith, learning to love yourself again, finding your voice and taking back the power that your abuser has taken away,” Carisa says. She also happens to be a photo correspondent with Allegany Magazine. “Circumstances can change and the world truly is your oyster, the journey is not easy but finding the beauty in life again is possible. I want others to see that you can do more than just survive your abusive situation, you can thrive beyond it!”
According to Carisa, it was during her sophomore years in college that she was sexually assaulted by two different men that she considered to be friends.
“These assaults set the stage for years of abuse to come,” she says. “Having impacted my perception of my self-worth I was left broken and searching for a way to pick up the pieces. That brokenness and feeling of worthlessness led into extremely dysfunctional relationships the last of which ended with a year long protective order and emotional scars that would impact my children and me for years to come.”
After what she describes as a very “long and ugly night” that saw police responding to her home three times , the following day she removed her three children from the house and moved back to her hometown in Maryland.
“I had $70 to my name, no job, three kids, and four pets,” she recalls. “I then spent a year and a half fighting for custody of my children, at one point having visitation limited with my two sons before finally regaining full custody. “
In the fall of 2018 after becoming an empty-nester, Carisa realized that her healing was not complete and that she wanted to do more. She created “Beyond Ugly: Learning to Thrive after Abuse” having one again discovered her voice, and took to booking speaking engagements to share her story and help others find healing. In 2020, Carisa was crowned Ms. East Coast World Universal.
In November of 2021 she will compete in New Orleans for a national title. She entered this pageant (open to married, divorced and older women) in order to achieve a platform for motivational venues. She is now committed to traveling and speaking to groups of all sizes and backgrounds to educate the community on what defines sexual and domestic abuse, encourage mental and emotional health, commitment to believing in personal definition, self-expression and having goals, never giving up, believing in overcoming circumstances and achieving dreams yet realized.