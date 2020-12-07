Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
The Captain from Cumberland
NICHOLAS MEYERS
The future USS Idaho (SSN 799) has its first skipper as the latest Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) preps to join the fleet. And that captain is from Cumberland.
Cmdr. Nicholas Meyers, the commanding officer of the nuclear-powered Virginia-class submarine, assumed command during a ceremony at Flasher World War II Memorial in Groton, Connecticut in August, an achievement he calls the highlight of his 18-year naval career.
“It’s an honor and privilege to lead the Idaho crew into preparations to take custody of the ship, take her out to sea and answer the nation’s call,” said Nicholas. “This is our first profound milestone. As these milestones progress our mission is to be ready, both independently and as a team and ready to fight if called upon.”
Captain Meyers’ assumption of command is an integral step in the road to commissioning. His commission was followed by a keel laying ceremony attended by former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthornet at Electric Boat’s hull fabrication facility in Quonset Point, Rhode Island.
Submarine Squadron 4 commodore Captain Andrew Miller presided over Captain Meyers’ assumption of command calling the event an important step in the ship’s life cycle.
Idaho’s namesake is the USS Idaho (BB 42), a historic WWII-era battleship named after the 43rd U.S. state. The new submarine is the fifth U.S. Navy vessel named for the state of Idaho with the first commissioned in 1864 – a steam sloop that served as a store and hospital ship. The newest Idaho submarine will hold a crew of 135 including three native Idahoans. Meyers said the ship is currently manning and training the crew and are on track to begin nuclear propulsion training next. PCU Idaho is currently being constructed at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Quonset Point, RI. The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine will ultimately join SUBRON 4, one of two submarine squadrons based out of Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn.
“As the ship is constructed we will be constructing our own warfighting readiness,” said Captain Meyers, a career submariner and a 1998 graduate of Allegany High School. “That process has already begun and it will continue as the ship proceeds ultimately through christening, commissioning, and upon being delivered to the United States Navy.”
Submitted by Kayla Turnbow
Navy Office of Community Outreach