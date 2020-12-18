Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
Artistic License
TIMOTHY BAMBARA
Filling the “artistic shoes” of a beloved Cumberland icon and Tony nominated actor in the role of a local live theatre’s artistic director is one thing. Accepting the position a month before an unknown global pandemic hit is quite another.
When he accepted the job as artistic director of the Embassy Theatre, actor Tim Bambara knew the role he was about to play was the opportunity of a lifetime – to oversee the production of all the live shows that appear on the historic theatre’s stage. He would work with the board – of which he had been a member – to produce, occasionally direct and even appear in one of the ten ambitious shows on the schedule for 2020. It seemed like a dream
And then COVID-19 turned it all into a nightmare. Under order of the Governor of Maryland, theatres were among the first businesses shuttered by the pandemic. Even when retail and restaurants were given the green light to open, our local live theatres were ordered closed. That ghost light was lit for more than it should have been.
But as they say, the show must go on. And at the Embassy, it did – partly because of Tim’s ingenuity. After completely rearranging the entire 2020 season – either moving it to when Maryland entered Phase Three or shifting some shows to 2021, the theatre produced its first “virtual” performance in July.
During the height of the coronavirus – when cases were first cresting in our community – the Embassy aptly and timely presented “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” as a livestream to Facebook via Zoom.
Produced and directed by Tim, the livestream version featured the talents of Brian Tucker, Simone B. Morrison, Kevin Shreve, Mike Bambara, Sawyer Jenkins, Karl Glocker, Matt Armentrout, Stephen Gumtz, Whitney O’Haver, Tawney Jenkins, Danise Whitlock, George D. Brown, Dannagale Acord, Hayden Davis, Ryan Marvin, Kylie High, Victoria Mann, and Caitlin Weems.
“While the challenges of COVID-19 have limited our ability to be on stage, we are thrilled that we have found a medium to deliver this American classic to our audience,” said Tim when the concept was introduced to the public. “We have to think outside the box in 2020 and we are certainly proud to present an experimental Zoom performance for our audiences.”
The event was a success – commercially and critically and set the stage – pun intended – for what is possible and probable in the world of local theatre.