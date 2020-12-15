Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
Between the Pages
FRED POWELL
Fred Powell couldn’t find a job. So, he made his own.
His wife had taken a job in Cumberland in 1988 and Fred took to the streets of Frostburg with his 6-month-old daughter in her stroller and talked to local business owners in the area.
“Somewhere, someone suggested a bookstore,” Fred said. “There was so much positive response.”
Fred did have retail experience, having worked in the industry since Christmas of 1979. But he had no experience owning his own business. Retail was only supposed to be a filler job after Powell graduated from West Virginia University.
Main Street Books opened its doors to the public on Black Friday in 1989. There were a few books and no bookcases, Fred recalled.
Eleven years later, because the store was bursting at the seams with inventory, Mr. Powell had to move Main Street Books to its current location. He credits the 75 volunteers who helped him relocate the entire bookstore after being evicted with a month’s notice.
“Every book is on our shelf for a reason,” Fred commented. The store is home to century’s worth of books with new books hitting the shelves every day.
Main Street Books has approximately 25,000 books spanning over more than 50 categories. There are more than just books – the store also sells jewelry, cards, stationery, socks, t-shirts, music, buttons, and are “dabbling with book-themed mugs.”
The store also hosts a wide range of events – anything from monthly book groups to author signings and readings to piano recitals to even the occasional wedding. Main Street Books supports student events as well as offering their store space for events and fundraisers. The store currently sells T-shirts in support of Frostburg State University’s Wildlife Society.
“It’s like our playground,” Fred mentioned of the nearby university. “We have a great relationship. There’s a ready supply of customers with an educational level that’s pretty high. The university gives the town a younger feel as something is always happening, he continued.”
As far as the bookselling business in the era of online shopping?
“At least no one can say there’s nothing to read,” Fred said. “There are so many worlds to explore.”
Submitted by Gwendolin Schemm
****
Gwendolin Schemm is the current managing editor for the Bottom Line, the official student run newspaper of Frostburg State University.