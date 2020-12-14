Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
The Cover Girl and the Contest
KIMBERLI ROWLEY
It's not often Allegany Magazine will send our readers to a publication we are not at least “related to” but for two summer months of 2020, we had a good reason.
At the same time we were unveiling our 2020 Face of Summer, Allegany Magazine’s 2019 “Face of Summer” and current correspondent with us, Kimberli Rowley was in the running to be a cover model for the men’s lifestyle magazine, Maxim.
For the second time in its publishing history, Maxim put out a “public call” seeking a “real life” cover model – not a celebrity but a real woman who could represent “the modern female” on its cover.
Kimberli responded to an online advertisement by the national magazine looking for “real life” ladies to submit photos (in fact, several of her submitted photos were in our pages first) and the magazine notified her that she was officially among the candidates the public would ultimately choose for their cover.
Once the finalists for each category were announced, a community movement over the summer on her behalf began to swell. Kimberli placed first in one group, advancing to the quarter finals. Then, the public votes garnered her enough to place her in the semi finals. On the last day of voting online, Kimberli was jousting between first and second place all day.
Past well known names that have graced the cover of Maxim include Jessica Alba, Kaley Cuoco, Hilary Duff, Megan Fox, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Katy Perry. Denise Richards, Ronda Rousey, and Jessica Simpson.
When the contest concluded, however, Kimberli received the news that a few other women received a push of last minute and even paid votes ahead of her but that she had placed fifth in the national contest overall. And we at Allegany Magazine think fifth place in a national photo competition that included at least five thousand entries is more than worthy of a year-end mention.