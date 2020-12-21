Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
Photo Finish
MICHAEL HUNTER THOMPSON
A local fine-arts photographer is seeing to it that some final memories are captured at the old Allegany High School and hundreds of alumni have signed up to help him.
Michael Hunter Thompson, a 1999 graduate of Allegany, plans to capture images of life at the former school on Sedgwick Street by posing alumni in pre-staged photos taken at various spots in and outside the school. Thompson has been establishing a name for himself specializing in photos that are staged — often at dusk with carefully arranged lighting — of people in prearranged positions that raise the curiosity of those who see the resulting photos.
The former Allegany High School has suffered from severe vandalism since the doors were closed for the final time in the summer of 2018. A new Allegany opened on Haystack Mountain that August.
“The people that follow this school and read in the paper and online, they haven’t heard much positive news about the school for the last three years,” Michael, who lives near the old school, said. “This project and the exhibition will be something positive.”
And so he decided it would make a great subject for photography.
“It needed to be photographed before it is gone, I thought. Then I said, what if I could get alumni involved. I thought, what if I set up figures in this dilapidated state of the school. Then it grew to what if I tried to get as many generations of alumni to be the figures in the photos? So I figured I would put out the word to see if they would be interested and they were.”
He obtained emails of alumni involved with the school and put out feelers on Facebook.
“The response has been amazing. I have had 800 people contact me. There are multiple generations who want to participate,” Michael said.
Thompson has been contacted by a wide range of alumni as far back as the class of 1946. He has heard from mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, and couples who danced at proms and eventually were married and remain together today.
Michael said his photographic project began in early September and he scheduled photo shoots inside the school for five dates and that the subjects of the photos stayed with him the entire time and were not permitted to explore the empty building.
“We didn’t touch anything,” Thompson said. “We don’t want it cleaned up. It will only add to the photos. There are layers to every bit of it. I will set them up. They will look natural, like school is in session. The idea is: the building held onto these memories. I am basically capturing these memories. But all around them is chaos. It adds an extra layer to the picture.”
Portions of this story were written by Greg Larry, reporter with our sister publication, the Cumberland Times-News.
To view some of Thompson’s cinematic photos, visit his website MichaelHunterThompson.com.