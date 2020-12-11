Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
She’s More Than Just So Pretty
MINDY WILKINSON
The owner of She’s So Pretty, a clothing alteration store in Lonaconing, saw a need and she was one of the first to jump in during the pandemic and COVID-19 response to come up with a creative solution.
Back in late April and early May of this year, Mindy Wilkinson began designing and then sewing face masks with clear fronts that can be used within the hearing impaired community for reading lips while staying safe.
“I like the challenge of coming up with something that’s washable and wearable and still functions,” Mindy told our sister publication, the Cumberland Times-News in an article published about her designs. “The hearing impaired community, if they can get ahold of those face shields, that would be ideal, but I don’t think they’re available right now.”
The idea started as a request from Mindy’s friend in Virginia who is a Girl Scout leader with multiple hearing impaired girls in her troop.
“I think she was trying to start thinking ahead for when they can start doing activities together; she wanted to have a few masks so the girls could read her lips,” she said.
Shortly after Mindy’s story ran in the Times-News, other designers began to design and sew masks with clear paneled fronts for the hearing impaired to be able to read lips. One of those folks was featured on World News Tonight with David Muir. But it was a Lonaconing shopkeeper who actually had the idea first.
“I don’t mind other people making them and even getting credit for coming up with the idea,” Mindy later told Allegany Magazine. “I am just glad I could help and could come up with something that helps. And besides, if more people want to jump in and make these, the merrier. They really are painstakingly hard to do by hand and people could use more of them.”
Times-News reporter, Brandon Glass, contributed to this piece.