From the Editor’s Desk
2020: Year in Review
In Defense of What is Essential
2020. For me, it was indeed a year when my eyes were opened. I heard and saw things I never thought I would see – both good and bad. I think all of us can say with great clarity that it was the year we saw the very best and the very worst in our fellow men and women.
We are social creatures. We were not meant as a species to be isolated. And this year we were. We have fallen into a habit since the birth of the Internet to “say” things to each other we would never say if we were face to face. We feel emboldened by what we think is some invisible protective wall. We direct comments to strangers online we would never say to them if we ran into them at the grocery store or while in line at the bank. On our laptops or phones, we believe we are entitled to be mean, offensive, critical, and even damning without repercussions. And this year, with everyone sequestered at home that activity was only amplified. We tend to forget that there is a face attached to hateful remarks and that those remarks have consequences. For example, I have been in this business for nearly 34 years and this year – 2020 – was the first year in my entire career that I received death threats. I never thought when I took a job as the editor of a “feel good” lifestyles magazine that I would be getting threats of violence against me, but this was the year that everything and anything that could be turned upside down was.
When I told my grandparents I was going into journalism as a career, my grandfather asked me not to. He said “You’re too nice to be working in a business where people get hateful and nasty.”
It hasn’t improved much. In fact, it has only become more challenging as amateur reporters and armchair anchormen without the slightest course in ethics have become involved. I find it ironic that so many people shout “fake news” and yet want to take a crack at reporting.
Believe it or not, the Internet is going on 30 years old this year. And many of you reading this right now might even remember a time when it didn't exist and you may remember that back in the dark ages, we still had to get our news by waiting for the newspaper or listening to the radio. And for some reason it seemed a little less stressful.
The information super highway is a wonderful thing when you know how to drive it. The problem is – there are an awful lot of people on the highway now without a license. And in my humble opinion, that has never been more true than 2020. I can’t tell you how many times I have pointed out to people that Deep Creek Lake is not being drained, Allegany County is not being sold to West Virginia, and a man has not been sentenced to 25 years for killing Bigfoot.
Let me ask you this – if a person you do not know was sitting next to you in the doctor’s office waiting room and said “Hey man, did you hear they killed Bigfoot?” I would venture to say you would move to another chair. But people will believe it just because that same weird dude in the waiting room posted it online.
Is there “fake news?” Yes. Is it CNN or MSNBC or FOX? Or the Washington Post or the New York Times or the Wall Street Journal? No. Want to know why? Because those companies have printed and broadcast versions of their work and those companies are subject to libel laws – laws that have not quite yet reached the Internet. If a website is connected to a viable news source – with a brick and mortar building -- they are liable for what they print or broadcast. There is a huge investment in founding a magazine, a newspaper, a radio station, a cable news organization. Facebook and Twitter– however – are free.
Yes, there is Free Speech. I have made my living by the First Amendment for 30 years but the one thing they taught me in college that they do not teach on social media is personal responsibility. Just because you have the “right” to lie or be nasty, does not mean you should.
Remember too social media is still the media. It has the same surname. Anytime you engage on social media, by definition, you become a member of the media you are complaining about. Mind blown yet?
Don’t think the media is vital to the success of society? Consider this. Along with nurses, doctors, rescue workers, utility companies, and grocery store workers, the media is among those professions considered “essential” during a crisis. And reporters in all forms of media still reported to work every day in the last year. Somehow, during a global health crisis, Allegany Magazine still managed to meet deadlines and bring you the 12 issues we promised.
Late last year, I had a medical scare. I kept it private but I was pretty rattled by it. Only a few people close to me even knew about it. But initially and admittedly, I did what many of you I am sure do – I Googled my symptoms. Scared to death of what I read, when I saw my doctor, he shrugged, “Stop diagnosing yourself on the Internet and leave it up to real trained professionals. You know better than that.” And he was right. And the same can be said for more than just medical advice.
When Allegany Magazine started to post on our Facebook page, the amount of public interest in the magazine rose by leaps and bounds. We are able to immediately link and communicate with our readers. We can ask questions and get responses right away. The Internet is a wonderful tool but it’s not the only tool in the tool shed. It’s not even the sharpest.
Just like getting threats of violence in 2020, I never thought I would ever use this opening column to defend the importance of legitimate news gathering. Until this crazy year – where we doubted everything and everyone we once trusted (including scientists), it didn’t seem necessary. But again, this is par for the complicated course that has been this year.
2020. It has been, to say the least, an extraordinary year. And perhaps not for the right reasons. But in years to come, we might look back on this year with the clear vision in which the phrase intends. Or we may refer to every bad day we have in the future as a “total 2020.”
It could go either way.