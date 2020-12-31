Last Word
2020 In Review
Almost Paradox
Paradoxes and ambiguities are part of life. Contradictory truths that cannot be completely reconciled. Inexplicable mysteries that can either fracture or strengthen our faith.
2020 was just that. A year of paradox. By its very name, it should have ushered in 366 days of clarity and vision. Instead, it gave us curves to flatten, isolation from those we love, and made dangerous the work of a supermarket cashier. It hid our smiles behind masks, making it hard to recognize folks we have known all our lives.
Common household language like “What time is soccer practice tonight?” was replaced by strange, new vernacular including words like “co-morbidities” and phrases such as “out of an abundance of caution.”
In 2020, science and data became of paramount importance but, to most of us, so were faith and love and community. For all the enigma and the doublespeak, 2020 may yet live up to its name. This year of ambiguity can actually offer us profound insight and deeper understanding, once we reflect on it with open hearts and recognize the hidden opportunities it offers us. Hindsight is, after all, 2020.
What if COVID-19 changed our world and made us more aware of how inter-connected we are? What if we could prioritize working for the common good in such a way that it added more meaning to our individual lives?
At the Community Trust Foundation, for example, this year of great challenge caused us to trust in our community more than ever. 2020 did not stop CTF from connecting philanthropy to the greater good. In fact, we saw with new clarity how very important our work is.
Director Leah Shaffer states, “Our hearts and prayers are with the people around the world who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Going forward, we encourage everyone to enjoy the beautiful outdoors that our picturesque region offers, remain connected digitally so that our community can continue to support one another and thrive, and remember we are all in this together,” CTF’s director Leah Shaffer reminded us at the office recently. “And, together we are better.”
2020 made us creative. We learned new ways of connecting to one another, conducting our business digitally with high regard for the health and well-being of those we serve. 2020 taught us vision and innovation. And it taught us identity. And in 2020, home was everything.
