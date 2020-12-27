Good Life
Bingeing, Backyards, and Birthdays
Making the Most of the Worst Year
2020… what a year, huh? Like no other in history. One theme that emerged for me was that while we stayed physically distant from others for our safety and theirs, we found new ways to get closer emotionally.
Speaking for myself, I picked up the phone more often to check in with friends and family when previously I may have sent a text or checked in on social media. I wanted to hear the voices of those I care about so I could determine if they were really doing okay or just saying the words.
It seems “old timey” to use snail mail but wouldn’t it be awesome to receive a card selected just for you with a handwritten note inside? I received one such card from a student and it meant the world to me. How fun would it be to surprise a friend or relative by stopping by his or her house to say hi from the parking lot? My friends and I did just that for De’s birthday. We managed to keep it a secret. She heard cars honking and peeked outside to see a lineup of seven cars holding balloons out the windows and shouting “Happy Birthday.” We had a nice visit- six feet apart- and for some of us, we hadn’t seen each other in months.
The other theme that jumped out at me was that COVID-19 gave us this opportunity to slow down, identify our priorities, and find new ways to engage in self-care. People were enjoying outside activities like hiking, biking, and water sports for the first time. Stores sold out of bikes and canoes. Neighbors were sitting on their porches enjoying the weather with a glass of iced tea or hot chocolate and chatting.
Our area provides so many beautiful locations. One day in August, I drove my parents to the Rocky Gap Sunflower Park. It was so peaceful with the wind slightly blowing and the colors of the variety of flowers waving. It was like a painting.
During this past year, there was a lot of watching how to videos like how to get into yoga poses, how to trim your dog’s nails, and how to grow the biggest vegetables in your garden. In some cases, we had no choice but to learn how to do things on our own because businesses we previously relied on closed up.
I’m not going to lie. I binged watched a lot of Netflix. It was a nice distraction from the everyday worry of the unknown. I took many bubble baths.
Once my Nurse Practictioner was seeing patients again, I got some things checked out then was given the okay to start exercising again. Boy, did that feel good! What better way to take care of ourselves than working out and you don’t need a gym membership or expensive equipment. I got into the routine of using my treadmill a few times per week, doing core work, and putting on some sweet jams while dancing around the living room. Some of my clients would tell me that they started exercising with their family as a way to work off some stress while spending quality time together.
Moving forward, let’s continue to make a point to stay in touch, support small businesses, find activities that you can do together as a family, and take care of yourself both physically and emotionally.
Happy New Year!