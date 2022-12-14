Introducing
Six in the City
Meet a half dozen female entrepreneurs who discovered a passion and purpose in culinary creativity including today's spotlight:
Jessie Woods
Baker Babes LLC
Sample part of our feature with Jessie by clicking on each photo here. You can read the entire article and meet all "Six in the City" female culinary entrepreneurs in the December 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now!
You can reach Baker Babes at @bakerbabes13 on Instagram or Facebook or visit the new brick and mortar location at 82 E Main St, in Frostburg.