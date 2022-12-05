From the Editor’s Desk
Eating is Fundamental
How I finally came to appreciate the act of eating
I love to eat.
There’s no shame in admitting that. So I will say it again for the cheap seats in the back. I. Love. To. Eat.
Who doesn’t, right? Eating is one of those things I think we all have in common. We all eat. Every single species on the planet needs sustenance to survive. But do you actually enjoy it? Do you savor every bite? Can you detect hints of flavors? “Notes” as a chef would tell you.
I will admit I have always loved having a meal, or even a snack. Bake a cake? Grilling outside? Going to a food truck? Ordering pizza? Invite me! But over time and reaching a certain maturity, I can now look back on those bites of my youth and realize it probably wasn’t some of the best foods I could have been selecting. Anyone remember Fun-Yuns? Andy Capp Red Hots? To this day, I have had a slight addiction to Tastycakes. My Mom craved those snacks when she was expecting me and I think I started to appreciate the flavors from the womb.
I remember having Sunday dinners at my grandparents’ house. My grandmother always cooked religiously. And by that, I mean, every meal she made was a burnt offering or a bloody sacrifice. Yes, that’s an old joke. I even use it in one of my plays.
But it’s not far from the truth. No beef, chicken, or fish left her stovetop unless it was well done and even fried to a nice crispy, crackly crunch. And she would sometimes melt Velveeta cheese over everything so no one could detect the accidents. And she and my grandfather had gravy with every single meal. I think my ‘Pap’ even had gravy toast for breakfast. Oh, and in case you’re looking for the leftover mac and cheese – it’s going to be a shell game opening the lid of every ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter’ container in the fridge because my family always thought Tupperware was too high falutent.
In fact, it wasn’t until just a few years ago that I stopped sending back my steak if I could see pink in it. I have come to appreciate what tender and juicy taste like. I have learned to appreciate eating. Oh, I have always loved to eat but I am glad my tastes have become a little more discerning and I can now enjoy and actually taste what I am eating. Is that celery seed in that soup? Is that a touch of cinnamon? Am I tasting notes of citrus?
This is Allegany Magazine’s year-end “Big Food and Drink” edition. We thought since December is the month where we gather for meals and parties and take a look at our menus, this might be the perfect issue to talk about all things culinary.
This is the edition where we have the results of our third “Phantom Gourmet” readers’ choice local restaurant awards (there were some major surprises this year!). We’re also meeting six very talented female entrepreneurs who re-examined their passions during the pandemic and emerged as premier bakers and even charcuterie (I can’t pronounce it right either) masters. We are talking with a local author about how we can start eating more mindfully, visiting a collective and a co-op and learning what they are, finding a new effort to “pay it forward” when it comes to our meals, discovering the link between food and mood, and even tasting some hot sauce – and we mean hot sauce.
Hungry yet? You will be. There’s no way you can even leaf through this edition and not stop at one of the mouth watering features and say to yourself “that looks good.” And I can guarantee you – you’re not going to find anything in this edition in an empty yellow margarine container in the back of the fridge.
Happy eating…I mean, reading.