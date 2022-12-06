Having a party?
On a budget? Don’t stress.
Fun, frivolity, and food are just what the season calls for
By C.J. CANGIANELLI
Columnist, Allegany Magazine
Thinking of throwing a holiday gathering but don’t want to spend too much money? I’ve got some great tips for hosting a bash on a budget or a shindig on a shoestring.
First off, decide how much you feel comfortable spending. Whether $100 or $1000, it is up to you. Nothing says stress like overspending. Don’t feel like you must do what everybody else is doing or what you were expected to do in the past when you may have had more expendable income. Parties are supposed to be fun; it shouldn’t be a competition to keep up with the Joneses.
Next, who will be coming? Invite people who you actually want to spend time with, not the entire family or office or neighborhood. Keep your list and expectations and grocery needs small- your besties and their significant others, your siblings and their families, or your book club buddies and their plus ones. Remember these are the people you want to spend an afternoon or evening with chatting and munching.
Save money on invitations by designing one online and emailing it out or creating a Facebook event where you will add the attendees so they can see any updates on date, time, what to expect, who else is coming.
So far, you haven’t spent a dime.
Let’s talk about activities. You can host the typical, boring get-together where people stand around looking at each other until it’s time to go home or add some pizazz that they will be talking about for years to come. Let me give you some suggestions for what you can plan:
Ugly sweater contest
Dress like your favorite holiday character
Holiday charades
Sing-a-long with instruments, go caroling
Anything crafty- paint the Grinch on canvas, decorate a wreath
Build a gingerbread house
Cookie decorating
Indoor camping- put up a tent in the living room and roast s’mores in the fireplace
Talent show
Pajama party sleepover
Line dancing or any kind of dance party
Viva Las Vegas- play card games or board games
Holiday trivia
Volunteer before/after your party as a group.
Bar B Q outdoors if the temperature is mild.
Build a snowman or go sledding if we got a recent big dumping of snow.
As you can see, many of the above activities would cost zero to a few bucks. And whatever you decide, the decorations and food/beverages can carry on the theme.
Since you are reading these tips in an edition heavy on the food and drinks, let’s talk about the quality of food and drinks that can make or break a party. You can keep it simple instead of featuring a full menu. Here are some ideas you may not have considered.
- Hot cocoa and toppings- crushed candy canes, marshmallows, choc chips, cookies, graham crackers, sprinkles
- Waffle station with all the embellishments like fresh fruit, whipped cream, honey, nuts, caramel, and ice cream
- BYOD- “bring your own dip” in a crockpot to be served with pretzels, crackers, and raw veggies
- Meatball smorgasbord with marinara, mushroom gravy, and sweet and sour sauce
- And of course, the perennial “Covered Dish” favorite.
If you’d like to have alcohol, I suggest selecting one or two holiday-inspired drinks like mulled cider, hot toddy, or an Irish coffee. That way, you don’t have the expense of providing a full bar. Have NA drinks available too. Google recipes for some fun “mocktails.”
Don’t feel that you must have a formal display set up in the dining room if you and your friends prefer a more casual, informal atmosphere. When I am playing hostess, most of my guests mingle in the kitchen and living room so I tend to set up in those areas. Put trays of food and snacks in rooms besides the kitchen or dining room. It will promote your guests to mill about the house and mingle.
Your home will be filled with mixed aromas but if you’d like to take it up a notch, you can simmer a mixture on the stove. Bring water, apple peels, orange rinds, and seasonal spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and anise to a boil then simmer. Be sure to add water as necessary. Your guests will appreciate that you went natural versus spraying those heavily-scented mists that can cause some people to gag and cough.
What’s a party without decorations? Holiday parties ae the best because most of the time, you are already decorated. On the tablescape, add a few white or multi-colored twinkle lights, battery-operated candles (think: safety), and some pine and pinecones add a nice, inexpensive touch.
Oh…and one final note. It’s perfectly okay to ask for help. Ask to borrow decorations, crock pots, a charcuterie board, or glassware. And you can ask your guests to bring their favorite toppings, their own gingerbread kit, and board games. Tell your friends ahead of time that you are having light snacks or a dessert tasting instead of a sit-down meal so they don’t arrive hungry.
Like our girl Lizzo says, “I’m way too fine to be this stressed, yea.” That applies to dinner parties too.
Keep it fun and easy, inexpensive, simple, unique and delish.