Introducing
Six in the City
Meet a half dozen female entrepreneurs who discovered a passion and purpose in culinary creativity including today's spotlight:
Ashley Emerick
AJ's Cookie Jar
Sample part of our feature with Ashley by clicking on each photo here. You can read the entire article and meet all "Six in the City" female culinary entrepreneurs in the December 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now!
Find AJ’s Cookie Jar on Facebook at macaronsbyashley, e-mail: ajscookiejar@gmail.com, or phone: 301-973-5537.