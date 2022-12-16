Introducing

Six in the City

 Meet a half dozen female entrepreneurs who discovered a passion and purpose in culinary creativity including today's spotlight:

Ashley Emerick

AJ's Cookie Jar 

 

 Sample part of our feature with Ashley by clicking on each photo here. You can read the entire article and meet all "Six in the City" female culinary entrepreneurs in the December 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now!

 

Find AJ’s Cookie Jar on Facebook at macaronsbyashley, e-mail: ajscookiejar@gmail.com, or phone: 301-973-5537.

 

