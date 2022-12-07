“I’m a pepper in a bottle, baby…”
Meet Downtown Cumberland’s newest “Hot Shot”
By SID THOMAS
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
With photography by Victoria Koerner for Allegany Magazine
It’s hot.
Micheal Harris is the founder and proprietor of Cumberland’s first – and only – gourmet hot sauce establishment. His shop, Pepper in a Bottle, is located at 40 N. Centre Street, on a vibrant downtown block adjacent to other independently owned restaurants and businesses.
Micheal (yes, spelled with the E first, thank you) was born and raised in Cumberland and graduated from Fort Hill High School, Allegany Community College and the Culinary Institute of America in New York. After college, he embarked on his culinary journey. He traveled through Mexico and explored their indigenous methods of cooking and food culture. He also continued his education by earning a certification in Mexican cuisine.
Micheal Harris returned to the states and successfully owned and operated a small café in Wilmington, Delaware for a few years. But eventually his career path led him back home to Cumberland and a job with Allegany College of Maryland in their continuing education department where he is currently employed.
But Micheal still had a passion for cooking – a fire in his belly, one might say – and so earlier in 2022, he decided to take another shot (pun intended) at the culinary industry – and he opened Pepper in a Bottle.
“I wanted people to understand that hot sauce is for a lot more than just hot wings,” he says. “I own a professional commercial kitchen and I personally blend everything. Through trial and error I add or subtract ingredients until I’m completely satisfied. Some sauces can take 10 or more attempts until they finally meet my standards.”
Chef Harris gives each bottle a distinctive label and descriptive name. For example, his hottest and most robust sauces have exotic titles like 911, Toxic Waste and Evil Eye. Other titles are more whimsical like Thai-Tanic, which is made with Thai Pepper and features a picture of the Titanic sinking on the label.
Every customer who walks through the door at Pepper in a Bottle gets a friendly crash course about hot sauce – the ingredients, and the process used to create the finished product.
“In Evil Eye, I actually use four kinds of peppers, Jalapenos, Scotch Bonnet, Ghost Peppers and Chipotle. Then I add lime, garlic and maple syrup,” explains Micheal. “The citrus and maple wake up the palate, then the heat of the Ghost, Scotch Bonnet and Jalapenos hit all areas of the mouth. This sauce is great in quinoa bowls and breakfast burritos.”
The shop offers a mind-blowing 53 different flavors of hot sauce and each varies between tomato based, vinegar based, fruit based or even bacon based. He encourages customers to taste test the sauce before buying and he happily offers sample size portions to try.
“I would rather people try the sauce in the shop and tell me what they prefer as opposed to making the purchase and going home and not liking it. I have over 50 flavors and I have never had a customer leave without finding one they like.”
Once a month Micheal even holds a “Wing Challenge” contest. Contestants have to eat 10 wings liberally doused with the extraordinary potent 911 sauce. This sauce uses four of the hottest peppers on the Scoville Scale: Ghost Peppers, Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Scorpion and the Dragon’s Breath chili pepper. The winners who successfully consume the 10 wings are enshrined in the “Wall of Flame” and have their photograph prominently displayed on the shop wall.
But every sauce Micheal Harris sells isn’t extremely spicy or hot. He makes a mole sauce created with a variety of chiles, spices and chocolate, for instance.
“Mole Rojo is a great Mexican mole made with chocolate and is perfect with rice dishes, and really good over baked chicken or pork roast,” he says with a smile. “My most popular brand is Pearl’s Revenge. It’s mild and a good all around sauce. I made a special commemorative bottle of it for this year’s Pride festival.”
In addition to the wide assortment of sauces Pepper in a Bottle has in stock, the store also sells other pepper related products. There is a selection of great jams flavored with peppers, and even pepper lollipops and gumballs, and popcorn sprinkled with ground peppers. Most of the peppers can be purchased whole and dried, ground, or in a concentrated oil.
Micheal has formed business relationships with local restauranteurs who have incorporated his products into their recipes. Ristorante Ottaviani use his sauces in some of their cocktails, Mise En Place use his sauce in their gravy and Lost Mountain use his peppers to heat up their BBQ sauce. Locust Post Brewery in Little Orleans actually have their own brand of hot sauce developed by Micheal Harris.
“I have many return customers and they often give me ideas I haven’t even thought of myself,” he says. “One lady told me they use the blueberry sauce as a salad dressing, and somebody else reported they are using the pepper jam on hot dogs as a more flavorful substitute for relish.”
Micheal likes to create small batch sauces for local restaurants or festivals, and he always uses ingredients that reflect the personality or tradition of the event. He sells a Queen City sauce made with habanero peppers and Old German beer, and he makes a West Virginia sauce infused with jalapenos and moonshine. He created a special hot sauce for the Del Fest festival this year and somehow Del McCoury himself got wind of it. Micheal feared the bluegrass legend was going to be upset because he had used the Del Fest name without authorization, but he said Del loved the sauce and even requested more. They have already made plans to collaborate on next year’s festival.
Pepper in a Bottle is off to a great start and its owner is optimistic about the future. He is currently working on a new recipe for a Caribbean style sauce, and is waiting on a delivery of Baltimore Fish peppers – a variety of pepper native to Chesapeake communities and is believed to have originally been grown by enslaved Africans in the Baltimore region. He also has another flavor that will be available in the fall for Homecoming tailgate parties called “The Big Game.”
Local farmers markets have asked Micheal to bring his products to their events, and he served as a competition judge for the Tri-State Wing-Off Festival this year
“Since the day I opened business has been good. The little shop I started as a part time venture has quickly become a full-time adventure and I am very thankful to the city and the community for supporting my dream!”