Introducing

Six in the City

 Meet a half dozen female entrepreneurs who discovered a passion and purpose in culinary creativity including today's spotlight:

Taylor Smith 

Tasteful Treats by Taylor  

 

 Sample part of our feature with Taylor by clicking on each photo here. You can read the entire article and meet all "Six in the City" female culinary entrepreneurs in the December 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now!

 

Follow Tasteful Treats by Taylor on Facebook, call 301-707-9101 or email Tayjsmith7@gmail.com

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you