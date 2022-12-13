Part Retail, Part Restaurant
Why the time is “ripe” for Wholesome Harvest
Imagine this scenario, if you will.
You’ve had an amazing meal at a local restaurant. The experience is so wonderful and the food so delicious and fresh that you ask to compliment the chef. The chef comes from the kitchen, wiping his or her busy hands on the apron to receive your kind words.
“I’m really glad you enjoyed your meal,” the chef says with a twinkle in the eye. “All the ingredients came from right here. If you have an extra minute after your dessert, I’ll show you how I made it so you can do this at home the next time you want this same meal.”
Has that ever happened? Usually, chefs and culinary specialists are so proprietoty about their recipes that what happens in the restaurant kitchen stays in the kitchen. It’s often an unspoken rule.
But rules – like eggs in am omlet–were made to be broken.
“It’s very important that what we do here from the store to our kitchen is very accessible to the public and that the public know what we are up to and what we have in the store,” says Caroline Hailey-Kesler, communications and marketing director for Wholesome Harvest in Downtown Frostburg.
Wholesome Harvest is what is known in the food industry as a co-op. It is part retail space, part restaurant, and part classroom.
“Wholesome Harvest is a member-owned food and grocery store that anyone can shop at. Member-owners get special discounts and other offers, and they can participate in the leadership of running, sustaining and growing the business,” says Nancy Giunta, Wholesome Harvest Co-op board president. “Although we believe Wholesome Harvest is currently the only consumer-owned food co-op in Allegany County, it is not the first. Our customers have told us about a food co-op that started in South Cumberland back in the 1970s. “
Suzy (Snow) deVriend of Frostburg conceived the original idea for a co-op market in Western Maryland and she is the one credited with establishing the first one in the Mountain City. Then the store was located in a different and albiet smaller downtown location. When the former A Place to Eat location at the corner of Main and Water Streets became available, the organized board that made up the Wholesome Harvest co-op saw this as the perfect opportunity for the business – and its purpose and identity – to grow.
“It was a process that began with Suzy, who was the owner of an LLC with the same name, located down the street from what is our current location. Suzy needed to re-invent her business in a way that was more sustainable so she organized a community meeting at Clatter Cafe in the summer of 2017,” recalls Nancy. “The place was packed with people interested in keeping Wholesome Harvest alive. A suggestion was made to transition the business structure from individually-owned to a cooperatively-owned store. The rest is history! A small group of dedicated volunteers worked with Suzy for nearly a year to transition to a new store that would be collectively owned by member-owners.”
And the store opened at its present location in September 2018. Coincidentally, Wholesome Harvest then learned the business had been awarded a three-year USDA grant under the organization’s “Local Food Promotion Program.”
“This grant was a game changer for our growth and sustainability,” says Nancy.
And then came the pandemic – which essentially for Wholesome Harvest meant the business was closed while it was just gaining momentum.
“Of course, no one could have predicted that right when we were getting started, something like a worldwide pandemic would happen,” Caroline – who was first hired as kitchen manager – recalls. “And the board of directors did a lot of organizing and planning and then, like everyone else at that time, we began to climb out of the Covid hole.”
The upswing in dealing with isolation from the pandemic is that many local people who had once thought about starting their own sustainable and organic businesses took the time during “Lockdown 2020” to do just that. And Wholesome Harvest now carries a full line of local products – from teas packaged in Corriganville to personal care products from Lavale.
“Our structure is that we have members and those members are stakeholders in the business. That’s what makes us a true co-op,” says Caroline. “Those memberships are an investment in the store. Our members have say in how the store is run and what we carry here. You don’t have to be a member to shop here. We are open to the general public.”
The key to success at Wholesome Harvest is its line of local products. Like the small independent grocers that existed in small communities before big box consumers two generations ago, the products in the store and even the ingredients used in the restaurant located inside the business are close to home. The line of products here – from soap to nuts – is a cornucopia of what is made right here in Allegany County, Maryland and surrounding communities. Farm fresh eggs. Ice cream. Goat’s milk cheese. Coffee. Beef and chicken. Even produce. All as local as possibly can be. Farm to table here means you can buy the goods at Wholesome Harvest and create that experience in your own kitchen.
Read the entire story in the December 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine!