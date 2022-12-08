Pay It Forward
How the idea of a “Community Café” is appetizing and why it needs a seat at the table
By LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD
Special Contributor, Allegany Magazine
Once it’s open, organizers say the Community Cafe will be a place where all are welcome to enjoy food and fellowship. How much you have in your bank account won’t be nearly as important as how much food you have in your belly.
First, however, the group has to find a permanent home.
Leaders in the local faith community, along with folks in their congregations and others committed to the cause, have been hard at work to open the cafe, which they say would be the first of its sort in the state. The cafe would differ from other local restaurants in a crucial way: it would operate on a pay-as-you-go model.
The Rev. Martha Macgill, pastor of Emmanuel Parish, said the cafe will operate on the One World Everybody Eats model, which emphasizes providing healthy meals at whatever cost customers can afford as a means of fighting food insecurity. It would also be the first of its sort in the state, Macgill said.
Macgill said she and other members of the committee behind the culinary concept first learned about the idea when they visited Danville, Kentucky in 2019 for the installation of former First Presbyterian pastor the Rev. Caroline Kelly. A group dined at the Grace Cafe, Macgill said, “and everyone was just blown away by it.”
“It was a wonderful home-cooked restaurant meal in a beautiful space,” Macgill said. “It kind of felt like you were coming home, and the food was pay what you can.”
Macgill said the group has been at work searching for a home, developing a business plan, adding members to their board and trying to garner additional community support. The Lions Club provided a donation for them to join the One World program, Macgill said. The Rev. Alison Peters, a board member and pastor of First Presbyterian in Cumberland, said the group is also supported by the Allegany County Human Resources Development Commission.
To gain more support and spread the word, the group hosted a dinner and information session Sept. 30 at the Culinaire Café in downtown Cumberland. Local chef Kiya Wilhelm — who competed and took third place on “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” and has agreed to serve as the cafe’s executive chef, Macgill said — gave a cooking demonstration to the crowd. Wilhem – who appeared on the cover of Allegany Magazine exactly one year ago – was very familiar with her surroundings during the presentation. She was a former student of the college’s hospitality and culinary program and worked in the student run kitchen for two years – competing in the Chefs of Steel competition in her final collegiate year.
“We thought we needed to do something to model a little bit of what we were doing,” Macgill said. “We gathered at the Culinaire Cafe, and we thought we’d get about 50 people. We were we sold out. We were close to 80.”
The event drew a diverse crowd, Macgill said.
“What was interesting was the cross section of the community,” Macgill said. “We had young adults. We had folks who had been in the community a long time and we had newcomers to the community.”
They’ve been looking for locations along Centre and Liberty streets, Macgill said, though they’re open to anything that would place them in a walkable spot downtown. Finding a spot downtown could prove to be the most challenging element. If a business is not already spoken for by a restaurant many are already recently sold with eateries moving in – the Centre Street Collective is an example of one such new venture. A “take out” taco business is also in the works for downtown. JZs just recently located to the space vacated by Lost Mountain Barbecue after Lost Mountain moved into the space once home to the Oxford House and Allegania. It seems like a game of musical chairs with downtown restaurants in Cumberland at the moment. Challenging still is the same conflict facing would-be homeowners – as soon as a a building goes up for sale, it’s sold – many time before the public even knows it had been listed.
Still, that is not deterring the committee determined to make the dream a reality in the Mountains of Maryland.
The intention behind the cafe, Macgill said, is not just to provide accessibly-priced and healthy meals for customers, but to serve as a gathering place for the community.
“We really need community space,” Macgill said. “We would have regular tables, but we probably will have a large table where people can network and meet people that they might not otherwise meet. It will be a place that you can pay it forward for other people, but it’s not just kind of a traditional feeding program for the homeless, although homeless folks will, of course, be welcome.”
Board member Val Llewellyn said she’s seen the need for access to healthy, affordable food firsthand through her volunteer work feeding the hungry with fellow congregants at Christ Lutheran Church in LaVale.
“We first started serving the free community meal about nine years ago, and at one of the first meals there were more volunteers than there were people,” she said. “We eventually grew up to probably 75 people, and at holidays that would be like 125. Since the pandemic, we have been handing out between 500 and 600 meals every time we do it, which is once a month. It’s been a big increase.”
When they’re up and running, they’ll have no dearth of both patrons and volunteers, as both recognize the need, Llewellyn said.
“The main thing is there’s a real need in this county,” Llewellyn said. “We have one of the highest poverty rates in the state, and food insecurity is not necessarily unemployed people. We have a lot of working poor in our county that I’m sure wonder where the next meal is coming from, or who’d like to take their family out for a dinner other than McDonald’s, which can be very expensive.”
Peters, who moved to the area last August, said she and her husband learned about the cafe concept while exploring their new home.
“Once I heard about the pay what you can cafes, I was really kind of intrigued to learn more about this idea of creating a community where people feel like they can come and be seen and known just for being, not for what they bring,” Peters said.
The level of support they’ve received demonstrates the community’s generosity, she said.
“I wasn’t surprised, because from all of my experiences here in Cumberland, I’ve seen how engaged the community is and how much people want to see Cumberland get back to what it was,” Peters said. “You hear a lot about that. I think that there are a lot of people that are willing to make an effort to do their part.”
It’s also evident in the way that local churches of all faiths have embraced the effort, Peters said.
“It shows the power of uniting for a good purpose,” said Peters.
In addition to a location, the board is also seeking to add members with accounting and business experience.
Lindsay Renner-Wood is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News, a sister publication to Allegany Magazine. Managing Editor Shane Riggs also contributed to this article.