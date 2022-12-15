Introducing
Six in the City
Meet a half dozen female entrepreneurs who discovered a passion and purpose in culinary creativity including today's spotlight:
Samantha Tichnell
Sam's Sweets
Sample part of our feature with Samantha by clicking on each photo here. You can read the entire article and meet all "Six in the City" female culinary entrepreneurs in the December 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now!
You can reach Sam's Sweets at 202 Main Street, Westernport located right across from Roderick's Furniture. Follow the bakery on Facebook on the Sam's Sweet page @samssweetsmd.