Inside the “Eternal Sunshine of the Collective Mind”
What exactly is that new business at 36 North Centre Street in Downtown Cumberland?
Its glowing sign says “Centre Street Collective.” But what the heck is that? Is it a new and hip restaurant? A trendy bar that caters to bicyclists, hikers, and hipsters? Is it an events center where a person could host a small reception? Is it a retail shop to buy artisan soaps, lotions, locally made jewelry and even artwork?
Turns out. It’s all of the above. It’s a collective with a collection – and a purpose.
The business is the brain child of Cumberland native Drew Knippenberg, who three years ago bought the former location of the regionally iconic Ruhl’s Photo Studio. Drew knew he wanted to own a business downtown – he wanted to be a part of the growth and rejuvenation he felt was right on the cusp of happening. Once he had the property then, he had to figure out which of many dream scenarios he had would fit the space.
Drew Knippenberg, you see, himself, is a bit of a Renaissance man who likes variety and actually embraces change. He is known for transitioning careers – of allowing life and inspiration to guide him on his adventures – both professional and personal. A 2009 graduate of Frostburg State University, Drew’s resume includes photographer (he actually assisted with a few photo shoots in the early years of this magazine, thank you) and stand-up comedian to government surveillance agent. He has lived in California and Oregon and even in the Middle East.
“I was actually accepted into a position with the FBI at one time,” he reveals, while sitting at a high top table inside his spacious Cumberland establishment. “But an injury sidelined that career. But for that position, I had already obtained federal security clearance and so those skills I had back in the day as a photographer landed me an interview with a defense contractor and I ended up in Iraq working on a counter terrorism task force.”
Drew was part of an elite team that was sent ahead of military missions to surveil roads and bridges for weapons and IUDs before the military traveled the same path. After a year in that position, he worked for the intelligence community – although that job was – and still is – top secret so there is only so much he is willing to tell a pesky editor prying him for information about his past and how that past brought him back home to Western Maryland.
“So in 2015, I was offered an engineering position and was later promoted to a position in San Diego. In San Diego, I was part of a big team that helped fight wild fires,” he says. He is still part of a national consulting team and he does get assigned to visit spots – both foreign and domestic – where his skills and experience are needed. His job has taken him to Europe, Asia, and Africa. But he never lost that desire and that focus to “one day” return to Cumberland. Little did he know, that opportunity would present itself when – in 2019 – he purchased the building Centre Street Collective now calls home. It’s ironic then that the man who started his career in photography should own the building that once held Cumberland’s most prominent photography businesses.
“I actually came back home because of my Mom’s health,” he says, later revealing his mother passed from pancreatic cancer. He would have missed those final moments with her had he not listened to an inner voice that told him to “go home.”
“I looked around Cumberland and my family was still here and I thought ‘well, I can call home anywhere until I wait for assignments so why not be home?” Drew says. And so he decided to invest in the future of what he saw as a movement. “This is now the longest I have stayed here. People tell me – so, you finally have roots and I guess, yea, I do. And it actually feels good.”
When founding his company, Drew says he had one objective – to establish a business he would like to frequent himself.
“I wanted a place that was warm and had those urban touches but I wanted to open a place that is a mix of modern and eclectic,” he says.
“When I bought this building, I will be honest. I had no idea what to do with it,” he laughs. “But I knew I wanted it to be local. I visited Baltimore and there there’s a place like this. It’s called Belvedere Square. And as we got into this building and started to demolish and renovate, we noticed there was this Belvedere Square feel in the building and the wheels started turning.”
His initial plan was to simply open a bar and call it “Drew’s Brews.” And then he realized the area was almost cornering the market in microbreweries with places like 1812, Dig Deep, and Locust Post. And then he turned to his girlfriend – Jessica Harding. Jes is one half of the ownership of the successful Baltimore Street Grille (located just around the corner).
“Even before Jes and I started dating, the Baltimore Street Grille was my go-to place when I got home,” he says. “And who better to ask for advice? Jes is part of a downtown business that has been an establishment for 25 years. She shared with me an idea she had. The grille just didn’t have the space for it but the space I bought did. Why not a place with multiple purposes, multiple vendors, a place for art, craft brews and food? We like to laugh sometimes and call it a mall food court with booze.”
Since its inception late last year when Centre Street Collective officially opened, the business has gone through a few evolutions – changing and adapting as it tries new ideas and finds its niche in the downtown market place. After all, the business is located on a business street where there are three and possibly soon four other restaurants and bars.
