“When you are hungry, eat…when you are full stop.”
Why Theresa Yosuico Stahl says now is the time for “remindful” eating
Browse the cooking section of any bookstore.
Or search online under “cookbooks.” Go ahead. Take about ten minutes.
This story will be waiting when you get back.
Now that you’ve gone down a gastronomical rabbit hole, what did you see? One “pill” makes you bigger while one “pill” makes you lean. Am I right?
There’s probably an entire cornucopia of cookbooks out there. Countless. It’s a veritable buffet of recipe suggestions. And all the experienced experts and professional pontificators have published purposeful prose on the subject. From Prodhomme to Bordain to Child….from the Contessa who is allegedly barefooted to Allegany Magazines own culinary contributor, Chef Hand. The selection and variety of books out there telling a reader what to eat is bountiful.
But how many books do you know – or did you see while you were away from this article looking around – that told you, the dear and hungry reader – how to eat? That’s right. How.
There aren’t that many. While there are volumes and volumes of tantalizing treasures on totaling your treats, those books telling how to be aware of what you are eating, those devoted to the subject of “conscious” eating….well, those types of works are hard to come by. And so that’s the reason behind local author, dietician, and educator Theresa Yosuico Stahl’s new impressive work I’m Full: Remindful Eating Tips to Feel Great and Make Peace with Your Plate.
“I always tell people – this book will remind you of all the things you were taught but forgot,” Theresa says. She is a cheerful woman with an infectious smile. “There is nothing selfish about self care and that’s what this book is about. Self care that starts with what we eat and how we eat. Remember, you can’t pour from an empty cup.”
In the book, the author encourages the reader to become aware – to even reflect as one eats. Even the title of the book is purposeful.
“The title of the book is a play on words. Remindful eating. Remind has remind, mind, and full all in the same word and this book has all of this,” Theresa says. “I actually started writing this book when my kids were little. And going through the pandemic, I had this desire to help people with food. I got the manuscript back out and took a look.”
