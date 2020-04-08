35 Things You Should be Cleaning This Month
When winter decides to retreat back to its frigid depths, that’s usually my signal to grab the elbow grease and start spring cleaning. At the first sign of warmth, my windows go up to let in the fresh air and I get to work scrubbing and disinfecting. I thought all of my bases were covered, but after reading an article about everyday home items you’re not cleaning, but should, I’m stepping up my game. In honor of Allegany Magazine’s “35 under 35” issue, I’m going to highlight these neglected areas of the home that deserve some disinfectant or a good ole dusting. So grab your cleaning supplies and roll up your sleeves because things are about to get dirty. Or clean rather!
1. Cell phones. Think of all of the times you reach for your phone in public, at work, and at home and then about all of the germs you’ve picked up along the way.
2. Remotes and electronics. Take a disinfectant wipe to remotes and electronics like video game controllers, iPads, and keyboards.
3. Light switches. How many times a day do you think your light switches are touched?
4. Dust your walls. Yes, really! “Swiffer” up and down your walls and trim to grab dust, cobwebs, and dirt.
5. Door and window frames. Often unseen, the tops or your door and window frames collect dust just as quickly as the rest of your home.
6. Blinds and curtains. Wood blinds and soft shades like pleated cellular shades can be lightly vacuumed with a brush attachment. Drapery panels may require dry cleaning or specific washing and pressing instructions.
7. Bed pillows. Some pillows can be thrown in the washing machine, but others like solid foam, have special cleaning instructions since the foam can deteriorate when wet or rubbed.
8. Mattress. Even though your mattress is typically covered 99.9% of the time with sheets and a mattress pad, dust and skin cells can still become trapped.
9. Pet toys. Wash your pets toys in the washing machine or top rack of the dishwasher on the sanitize cycle and toss any toys with holes or missing parts to keep pets safe.
10. Outdoor lights. Exterior lighting may not be your first thought when it comes to cleaning, but these fixtures can become living quarters for birds, bees, mice, and other critters.
11. Vinyl siding. Pollen, sap, and other elements in nature can sometimes stain or discolor siding.
12. Decks and patios. Nothing is more satisfying to me than power washing my porches and steps.
13. Furnace filters. Be sure to wash or replace your furnace filters regularly to breathe in clean air and allow your furnace to run at max efficiency.
14. Closet interior. Be sure to wipe down walls and vacuum floors regularly to avoid storing items in a dirty space.
15. Door knobs. Door knobs get about as much use, if not more than light switches, especially in restrooms, so be sure to wipe them down or use a spray disinfectant frequently to kill nasty germs.
16. Kitchen cabinets. Wipe them out with a soft damp cloth or a mild detergent like Dawn to get them spotless.
17. Refrigerator/Freezer. Wipe down the inside and outside of these appliances to remove stains, spills, food, and bacteria. Also be sure to replace filters and check that all functions, like the ice maker, are in working order.
18. Ovens. Most ovens come with a self-cleaning function for the interior, but every now and then some extra effort is required to scrape up burnt food and spills.
19. Dishwasher. The inside of your dishwasher needs a little help when it comes to cleaning even though that is its main function. If your dishwasher starts to smell, purchase a dishwasher cleaner and run an empty cycle.
20. Garbage disposal. Sometimes they can begin to smell, but the fix is easy with a sprinkling of a half a cup of baking soda into the drain, then gently pouring a cup of white vinegar on top. Rinse with a little bleach. Be sure to clean above and below the rubber splash guard where food can become trapped.
21. Dryer vents and lint traps. Always, always, check your dryer vents for clogs! Built-up lint in dryer vents causes 15,000 fires per year and is easy to avoid. The lint trap and dryer vent are two different areas. Both equally as important.
22. Washing machines. Wipe out the inside of the washing drum once a month and run an empty, self-cleaning cycle with bleach and hot water to get rid of any build-up or grime.
23. Bathroom exhaust fan grills. It is extremely important to regularly clean exhaust fan grills as they tend to harbor dust, moisture, dead bugs, and sometimes mold. Pop the cover off and vacuum or wipe them down as best you can.
24. Medicine cabinets and toothbrush holders. Any place you store a toothbrush is a breeding ground for bacteria. They’re also far more likely to contain coliforms or staph, according to the study. Ew! If you store your toothbrush in a cup, be sure to wash the cup in your dishwasher.
25. Trash cans. Even though you line your trash can with a bag, the can itself and any neighboring cabinets or surfaces are being splashed with leftovers, raw chicken juice, or worse. Wiping or spraying the interior and exterior of your trash can with a disinfectant will keep germs from spreading.
26. Keurigs and coffee pot reservoirs. Every now and then, clean the reservoir by filling it with equal parts water and vinegar. Turn on the machine so the vinegar cleans the carafe, plus eliminates mineral buildup in the machine’s pipes. Once the pot is done, “brew” a pot of plain water to eliminate any traces of vinegar.
27. Shower Caddies. When is the last time you took a close look at your shower caddy, if you have one, and noticed the build-up of soap and other gunk?
28. Hairbrushes. Be sure to remove extra hair from your brush, but to also soak it periodically in warm water/baking soda mixture to remove skin cells and hair product residue.
29. Make-up brushes. Make-up brushes are used daily and are little collectors of make-up, skin cells, and bacteria. Wash your brushes in warm water with a mild soap or brush cleaner and gently massage the bristles in your palm.
30. Shower curtains and curtain rods. Being subject to moisture and showering products on the daily, shower curtains and rods are prone to attracting mold and mildew. Wipe down rods with a disinfectant and wash your curtains (if applicable) with baking soda or a mild detergent to freshen.
31. Toilet Brush. Add a little Pine-Sol in the bottom of the brush holder will disinfect the brush bristles so it’s a little more bearable to use.
32. Hard to reach areas. The space under your fridge, stove, TV stand, dresser, etc can be hard to clean on the daily with a vacuum. They’re often treasure troves for lost items, hair, food, and dust.
33. Sink stoppers. Mold, bacteria, and hair can collect and grow on the underside of your sink stopper.
34. Upholstered Furniture. Vacuuming and spot cleaning your sofas and chairs will help them last longer.
35. Cleaning Supplies. Don’t forget that the tools you use to clean your home will also need a cleaning themselves to get rid of dirt and germs. Wash rags, sponges, and mop heads often and shake out your dusters after each use.
Editor's Note: The April printed version of Allegany Magazine was going to press just as our community and our state began to deal with COVID-19. Please continue to maintain practicing social distancing and safety measures to "flatten" the curve and stop the spread of the virus. But we still think Heather's cleaning suggestions are needed -- maybe now more than when we planned for this Spring Cleaning feature.