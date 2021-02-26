An Easy Climb When We Embark Together
“…A great way to stay healthy, have fun, and enjoy our beautiful Maryland mountainside.”
The past year saw many of us suddenly more focused on meeting basic needs, perhaps more than had been necessary throughout our entire lifetimes. No matter how we envisioned our lifestyle before the pandemic, our plans were put on hold and we went back to addressing basic needs – food, shelter, caring for others
“As our community looks with emerging hope to signs that the COVID-19 crisis will begin to abate in the coming months, the Community Trust Foundation (CTF) hopes our citizens can embrace opportunities for renewed health and wellness – now more than ever,” says Leah Shaffer, CTF Foundation director.
Stockpiling groceries and household goods, experiencing stay-at-home orders, distancing from loved ones, and loss of once-familiar layers of society became our new normal—almost overnight. Survival instincts kicked in and we had to let go of some higher-order goals as we dealt with unprecedented crises both in our homes and in the greater society.
Underpinning our ability to help navigate such unexpected times was a network of wellness initiatives the Community Trust Foundation began to foster years ago.
“We focus on the region’s health by taking an umbrella approach for supporting a wellness community” states CTF chair, Marion Leonard.
Fortunately, the Community Trust Foundation has long been working to strengthen the resiliency of our people to help them cope with very stressful times, by granting funds to meet community needs such as mind/body training.
“In a longstanding partnership with CTF, Allegany College of Maryland and the Center for Mind-Body Medicine based in D.C., a model of self-care and group support has promoted coping strategies and stress reduction techniques that have been vitally important in the past year to negotiate the emotional roller coaster we are experiencing,” explains Shaffer.
In addition, CTF has established another 15 funds specifically designated for funding medical care such as prescription, dental, and health assistance as well as diabetes prevention. To further strengthen community wellness, CTF manages an impressive 57 funds earmarked for education and youth leadership. In aggregate, these funds account for 2.5 million dollars in grants awarded over the past decade. Another than 2 million dollars has also been invested for preserving our rich cultural heritage and supporting our community alive with the arts.
“Lastly, our citizens are blessed to live in such majestic nature with endless opportunities to enjoy outdoor adventure,” said Shaffer. “CTF funds help preserve the environment while encouraging physical well-being by creating biking and hiking trails. What a great way to stay healthy, have fun, and enjoy our beautiful Maryland mountainside.”
The Community Trust Foundation exists to “build a more vibrant community by connecting philanthropy for community good in our region.” The Foundation serves Allegany, Garrett, and Mineral Counties and can be reached at ctf@ctfinc.org, 301-876-9172, or by visiting www.ctfinc.org.