The Dimensions of Well-Being
Physical, Social, Spiritual, and Emotional… and how it’s all connected to a better you
When we talk about being well, we think about what we eat and how much we exercise. You may look physically fit, but if you are lonely, unchallenged, stressed out, hopeless, or lack purpose, you aren’t completely well. For this month, let’s explore the different dimensions of your own personal well-being. It includes more than you might think.
A Physical Dimension of Well-Being
Feeling good in your body, being as active as you can, engaging in healthy habits to reduce the risk of disease.
- Exercise
Physical inactivity leads to muscle atrophy, reduced breathing capacity, heart disease, weight gain, loss of bone density, and reduced range of motion leading to accidents. Try cardio for heart health, to lift your mood, to improve cognition and stamina, and to maintain a healthy weight. Try dancing, swimming, biking, jogging, and even rowing. Strength-training for bones, muscles, and joints is also a great idea. And to improve your flexibility engage in yoga, martial arts or even take a ballet class to help your posture, range of motion, and to improve balance to prevent injury. It is recommended by many in the health care industry that you engage in cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises at least twice per week.
- Diet
You already know what to eat and what to avoid. Try to include more natural unprocessed foods, stick to the perimeter of the grocery store, and be selective when hitting the drive-thru. Your diet should include more water. It is recommended that you drink 50% of your weight in water each day. If you don’t drink enough, you can become dehydrated, fatigued, and have impaired mental functioning. About 80% of the time when we think we are hungry, we are actually thirsty. If you think water is boring, add fruits or veggies to make it tastier. I prefer apple slices and cinnamon sticks.
- Sleep
Many of us aren’t getting quality sleep each night. Being drowsy is associated with accidents, being forgetful and careless, low productivity at work, and it can make mental health conditions worse. Over 25% of people report having trouble going to sleep or staying asleep.
Tips:
Go to sleep at the same time each night
Remove stress-causing items from bedroom
Turn off electronics before bed to allow your mind time to quiet down
Have your “to-do list” ready for the next day
Keep the bedroom dark and cool
If you need sound, try a fan or a white noise machine.
Create a bedtime ritual- warm bath, soft music, read by dim light or book on tape
Cut out caffeine 12 hours before bed
No alcohol, nicotine, or big meals before bed.
Try warm herbal tea, warm milk, or some melatonin
Besides the physical dimension of well being, there is also the
Emotional Dimension of Well-Being
This is to say how you cope with the emotions that come from life’s challenges.
When you can notice and name your emotion, you can begin to process it. Take a second and think, “I am feeling overwhelmed because I can’t pay the bills this month.” Take a few minutes to breathe and figure out a response. “I will talk to my boss about working overtime.”
One out of four US adults have a mental health issue and suicide is on the rise. The pandemic of 2020 did not help any but it did actually raise awareness about mental health illness. When people feel hopeless, that things will never change, that they have no control over their situation, they resort to self-harm, using substances, or other addictive behaviors. This is when it is imperative to reach out to somebody.
Some of the best strategies to deal with emotions are exercising, deep breathing, time with friends, journaling, getting into flow activities, sleeping, problem-solving, talking to a trained professional like a therapist, or taking prescribed medication.
Social Dimension of Well-Being
This is defined by how your relationships bring a sense of belonging. We are meant to be social. We really are. We are built to have a support system around us. Having close relationships is related to more happiness, living longer, and less chronic illness. When we get emotional support, physical help with difficult tasks, and when we share laughs, we feel a sense of belonging, we are less lonely, and are encouraged to reach our goals. With COVID-19, we are more isolated but there are ways to stay engaged with others. Take an online class, call a friend, write to a penpal, get involved in social media groups, volunteer to drop off food or supplies to the elderly or single parents, or gather your friends together on a Zoom meeting and exercise together.
Intellectual Dimension of Well-Being
Engage your brain in stimulating activities to keep it in the best condition. We tend to clog up our brains with mindless activities like tv. To engage your brain, try to see all sides of an issue, learn about new cultures and new ideas, find new ways to be creative- poetry, cooking, building, knitting, learn a language or instrument, play thinking games, do crossword and jigsaw puzzles, teach about what you know, or take a class to learn a new skill.
Spiritual Dimension of Well-Being
This is having a clear sense of meaning and purpose in life, living true to values and beliefs, and feeling connected to a higher power and the Universe.
To determine your passion and purpose, answer these questions:
What current events get you fired up?
What topics do you talk about?
What do you want to be known for/said at your funeral?
What are your skills and talents?
If money, time, health, and obligations were not an issue, what would you do?
Praying and spirituality are associated with better health, less stress, less depression, a decrease in blood pressure, seeing a doctor less, and overall better well-being.
Why is this? When we belong to a community of like-minded people, we find support and comfort.
How would you rate your overall well-being? Which dimensions require more of your time and attention?