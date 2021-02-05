From the Editor’s Desk
Just for the Health of It
Recalculating your GPS for the road to recovery ahead.
If you are one of those folks – and you know who you are so I don’t have to name names – who believe that a potato chip is a vegetable, that jogging your memory counts as exercise or surfing the web is cardio, the edition of Allegany Magazine you are about to read is for you. In fact, it’s especially for you. We put this issue together with you in mind. Because we know who you are.
Look, I know 2020 was the year we all took a pass on looking out for our health. It was a rough one and we still are not through it. It’s been a year since that nasty new word “COVID-19” entered our vocabulary. We are rounding a corner but we still are not out of the woods yet. We still have to exercise caution – in fact, we still have to exercise. Period.
And I am one of those who have been guilty of ignoring the forest for the trees. By that, I mean that in 2020, I stopped participating in my own daily health routine – walking, eating better, monitoring my blood pressure, keeping an eye on weird patches of skin. I was too concerned about getting sick from the pandemic that I neglected to remember not getting sick from other things.
But guess what, dear folks? It’s now 2021 – one month into it in fact. We have a light at the end of the tunnel with this past year and we can finally look ahead to brighter and hopefully healthier days that await. This is the year of you – to reclaim your health and say “never again” when it comes to ignoring your own care. Because we all know last year that you did.
I just lived through the same year that you did. I got lazy. I ate way too much junk. I gained some extra weight. I got through a couple of health scares on my own. I never thought I would have a urologist’s number in my cell phone. And my doctor recently even had the nerve to tell me it “wouldn’t be a bad idea” if I lost 15 pounds.
Now granted, we have all had a stressful year. And the last 12 months thrust some situations at all of us that were beyond our control. But we can regain that control back now. We can start making healthy changes – changes that will impact us mentally, physically, and even spiritually. And this edition of Allegany Magazine can help you do that. No, it doesn’t have all the answers and yes, you should consult your own physician or health care provider before making any dramatic changes to your routine, but this issue can give you ideas to get started.
We decided it was time for another health and wellness edition of Allegany Magazine – especially looking at the rearview mirror and realizing “no…items in the mirror are not larger than they appear…..that really is me.”
And so, we are turning to the experts for advice. We asked some of our area professionals for tips on how best to ease back into making sure we are in control or at least aware of our own health this year. And so in these pages, you are going to read about cardio health, mental health awareness, men’s health issues, preventative health, even eye and dental We are going to tell you how food, color, music, and even how you decorate your house impact your well being. You are going to take a yoga class, visit a salt mine, learn about some competitive athletes who will be guarding your life this summer and meet some future health care providers who will be guarding your entire health in the decades to come.
We are also going to take a moment to observe African American History Month in our area.
Going into the rest of 2021, recalculate your GPS for the road to recovery ahead. And consider this edition of Allegany Magazine your suggested traveling companion. We are all in this together….last year, this year…and beyond.
Here’s to our health!