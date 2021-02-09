Decorated Interiors
Get Organized, Get Healthy
Your Home is your Connection to your Physical and Mental Wellness
Home should be where you can relax and be yourself, and if you’re lucky, spend time with the people and pets you love most. Home is our sanctuary where we make memories and keep special belongings. In the last year, home also became our places of work, our schools, our gyms, and a safe place to “weather the storm” of uncertainty. The dining table turned into desks, the kitchen worked double duty, and life looked a lot different than the normal day to day routine we were accustomed to. The importance of our home space this last year has become a priority.
Wherever you call home, it is a living, breathing dwelling that depends on us to keep it well oiled so it can serve us best. Basic home maintenance like changing air filters, cleaning, lawn care, and more, suddenly became more significant because our residences do so much for us. It’s more than having a roof over our heads. Spending so much time inside has, no doubt, made our physical spaces matter more, and it’s brought one thing to light in a striking way; wellness within our own four walls has come a long way from even a few years ago. The aesthetics of our home have always been important, but now there’s a much bigger interest in functional, wellness-centered design. Quarantine highlighted the impact that our homes can have on both our physical and mental health, showing us that creating wellness-promoting spaces can ultimately pave the way for better well-being overall.
Having a home sanctuary has always been important, but it seems imperative now more than ever with the world’s uncertainty, rising health and financial concerns, and the stress of staying home, to have a place of calm. Interior designers have been transforming homes to meet the aesthetic and functional needs of their clients for years, but now there are additional requirements we are facing to make spaces multifunctional. People are looking to make their homes feel more peaceful with zen-like elements, Feng Shui, hygge and other comforting design styles. Cue oversized throws, plush pillows, calming scents, relaxing color palettes, soft lighting, and more to give them peace during the chaos. Scent for example, is an easy and relatively inexpensive way for people to mentally transport to “happy places” even when they’re stuck at home. Scent can connect us to people, places, memories, and to turn this time of worry into a time of reflection. Adding plants and flowers to our homes has given many individuals added purpose in caring for something other than themselves and bringing the outdoors in. Plants are relatively inexpensive, add leafy softness and color, and even clean the air. Aside from wellness enhancing properties, plant lovers can also connect to the online plant community that has exploded since the pandemic. Plant parents are connecting in special groups where plant success and growing tips are shared and creating a community of friends who all have the same thing in common.
The preparation of food and exploring our talents for cooking has become a central source of connection and confidence. In the early months of the pandemic when most restaurants were forced to close or significantly alter their services, people all over the world were forced to re-evaluate their relationship with dining at home. People were pushing their own boundaries of meal prep and creative cooking in a way to feel more in control about the uncertain situations. Others were finding happy mediums in purchasing meal prep kits. Remember the Banana Bread craze nearly a year ago? Homemade bread making became so popular that there was actually a yeast shortage! I know I explored homemade pastas, elaborate desserts and pastries, and tried new recipes to add some excitement to cooking and eating. While many people also supported their local restaurants with takeout orders, I think more people will continue cooking and crafting meals from home long after the pandemic is over.
New innovations in home health products are going to make a big wave in the next several years. Gadgets invented to help make our homes and places of employment safer and healthier are going to become new normals. We are probably going to see more UV light boxes, air purifying systems and non-microbial finishes like copper and cork. The ability to keep our home environments clean and healthy in forms other than standard cleaning products, are one of many ways to ease the stressors of the uncertain.
Home organization has also become more important than ever after the release of several home organizational shows, books, and other forms of media. I realized the importance of syncing my mindset with the way my home was organized very quickly during quarantine. I’ve always tried to keep an organized home, but after watching countless organizational shows on Netflix, I learned more efficient ways to do it. For me, when my house is a mess, my stress levels increase. I like having things neat and tidy and items in their place. This is challenging with a toddler, but we have a system. By having an organized space with only the items we need accessible, my mind and my home are on the same wavelength so even if a space does get messy, it’s easier to organize again because everything has its place.
Humans thrive on routine so being kicked out of the normal and changing how we spend time with our friends and families and our way of living has not been easy. But oftentimes, we become so stuck in a routine (it’s a catch 22), that we can forget to see the beauty in the everyday. I have learned to appreciate and enjoy the little moments and that there are many different and positive solutions to life. The world outside of our own four walls is changing, but it’s made our own little worlds inside of them a whole lot healthier.