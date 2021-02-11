Get to the Heart
How putting a spring in your step is good for the ticker
First of all, make sure to consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program.
Additionally, set some realistic goals. If you are a beginner or just starting back into a routine, try cardio exercise in 10-minute increments
Once you feel successful and ready to challenge yourself more you can add 3-5 more minutes. For long term heart health benefits exercise needs to be a consistent part of your life, so there is no need to start fast. Realistic goals will make you feel successful and create a strong routine that doesn’t overwhelm you.
Cardio training improves heart health, increases endurance and controls weight. Minimizing joint pain should be one of the most important factors in determining what form of cardio you use. Water aerobics, elliptical trainers, and bikes are some of the gentlest forms of cardio. Aim to perform 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity cardio for heart health benefits.
Resistance training will increase bone density, relieve and slow progression of arthritis, and improve functional living. Aim to use heavy weights, but this is relative. You should struggle to lift the weight by your last two to three repetitions and do 8-12 reps max. Incorporate full body training and consider hiring a professional trainer if you need added motivation. Aim to perform exercises at least two times a week.
Flexibility and balance improve coordination, mobility, and decreases risk of injury. Like cardio and resistance training, consistency is key. We put our bodies through stress every day. Therefore, if you only stretch one time a week or only a few minutes a day don’t expect much relief. Lightly warm up muscles first with some movement and only hold stretches 15-20 seconds at most.
Be sure to work your full body, as our muscles are a chain. Muscle tightness in one place can lead to tightness in others so you may only gain relief by stretching everything. Stretching is good before and after exercise as long as the muscles are warm, and it’s a good idea to stretch anytime your body feels tight.