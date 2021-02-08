Allegany Magazine Remembers
In Memoriam
Tim Rowan
Allegany Magazine has dedicated our February 2021 Health and Wellness edition in memory of a well known and well respected coach and athletic mentor.
Andrew Timothy "Tim" Rowan, of Frostburg, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at UPMC Western Maryland, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
“Tim was very well known in the community. For over four decades he was an educator and a coach at Bishop Walsh,” his brother, Joe Rowan told Allegany Magazine. “He touched and influenced countless young people over the years. I coached beside him for 36 years at BW and saw what he did for those kids. Also the entire time he was coaching he never took a salary. He either donated to a player’s tuition or donated it back to the school.”
Tim Rowan was a 1970 alum of Valley High School, where he was a standout basketball player. Following high school graduation, he went to Allegany Community College (now Allegany College of Maryland) where Tim became a member of Coach Bob Kirk's first team at ACC. In one game, Tim scored 45 points, which is still the third most points scored in a game at ACC. Tim went on to play basketball and soccer at Western Maryland College (now McDaniel), graduating in 1974. He obtained his Masters of Social Work from the University of Maryland, in 1976, and completed numerous post-graduate programs via University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Catholic by faith, Tim was a social work therapist, in 1974, at the Springfield State Hospital before transferring to the Allegany County Health Department. He taught as a professor for more than 30 years at Allegany College, and was the director of the Human Services Program at Allegany College. He also maintained a small private practice out of his home.
While coaching at Bishop Walsh High School, he coached the JV soccer team to a 33-1 record from 1983-85. Under Coach Rowan, the boys’ varsity team achieved six area championships, two state championships, 22 city championships, 20 Maryland/Pennsylvania bistate championships, and 16 Maryland/West Virginia championships while he also coached the girls’ varsity team to three city championships and one area championship. Tim Rowan was the only coach ever to win a boys and girls area championship in the same year. He is inducted into the Lonaconing Hall of Fame and the Western Maryland Catholic Hall of Fame.
He was passionate about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team and was a Lefty Grove aficionado. Coach Rowan was also the author of three books on psychotherapy and sports psychology.
He is survived by Carla Rowan; his children, Emily Linaburg, Vanessa Walker and husband, Aaron, and Shera Chandler and husband, Tommy; five grandchildren; siblings, Mary Louise Muir and husband, Bruce, and Joe Rowan and wife, Sue; one niece; three nephews; dear friends Marvin “Bacon” Miller, John Shuman, Donnie Dunn and John Stanley; ten cousins; and countless of students and athletes whose lives he impacted over his career.
Tim Rowan was 68 years old.