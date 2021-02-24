Namaste
The Yin, the Yang, the Work Out and the Work In of Yoga
I stumbled into yoga accidently. I had inadequately trained for the Hershey half marathon and my legs were destroyed. I had a discount for the local studio, Yoga on Chocolate, and figured “what the heck- I’ll give this a shot.” After my first class, I was hooked. When I walked out of the studio I was buzzing with energy. I had a heightened awareness over my entire body. It was like every single cell in my body was lit up. While I was enamored by the challenging physical workout, I knew it was just the tip of the iceberg. Yoga, made up of eight limbs, is the most comprehensive, empirical system that exists for personal development on a physical, emotional, mental, spiritual and energetic level. The goal of yoga is to bring you into the present moment, to foster deep connections with yourself and with others, to cultivate inner peace and contentment in all things.
When I first started yoga, I was riddled with anxiety and depression. I experienced frequent panic attacks and overwhelming feelings of loneliness and worthlessness. I started therapy and was put on medications, but it did not make any significant change. I wasn’t happy, I wasn’t connected, and I definitely wasn’t at peace with myself and the world at large. The practice of yoga changed my life and totally transformed the person I was, into the person I am today. Now, I confidently run my own yoga studio – SB Yoga in LaVale. I have the amazing opportunity to do what I love every single day, to teach and share this incredible life-giving practice.
Yoga offers a multitude of health benefits for people of all ages. Yoga is a mind-body practice that combines ethical discipline, physical postures, controlled breathing, meditation and relaxation. Yoga is much more than a physical exercise, instead of a work-out, it’s a work-in. Yoga becomes a way of life- how you breathe, how you focus your mind, how you move, how you interact with and treat others. It’s said that if you practice yoga once a week, you change your mind; if you practice yoga twice a week, you change your body; if you practice yoga five times a week, you change your life. The more you practice, the more wide-ranging benefits you will gain. The following improvements can be seen after a few consistent months of practice:
- Improved Strength & Muscle Tone
- Greater Balance & Coordination
- Increased Flexibility & Body Awareness
- Extra Energy & Vitality
- Brighter Moods & Attitudes
- More Restful & Plentiful Sleep
- Heightened Sense of Calmness & Ease
- Enhanced Compassion & Empathy
- Expanded Perspectives
- Stress Reduction
- Better Posture
- Weight Control – Mindfulness developed through yoga can make you more sensitive to cues of hunger and fullness. Cultivating a positive relationship with food and with yourself can lead to better weight management.
Mental Health Benefits:
- Improved Concentration, Attention & Focus
- More Mental Clarity- when the mind is free from uncertainty and ambiguity, perceptions are clear. This leads to better decision making, increased productivity, and decreased fear of the unknown.
- Master Proprioception- the “sixth sense”- the body’s ability to sense location, movements, body positions and actions.
- Enhanced Cognitive Performance- Improvements in both short-term and long-term memory, problem-solving, faster and easier learning, heightened creativity and even a boost in IQ.
- Intimate Mind-Body Connection
- Increased Pain and Discomfort Tolerance
- Reduction in Anxiety- The discomfort of physical sensations such as sweaty palms, tightness in chest associated with anxiety can be worked through during a yoga session. The process of paying close attention to the breath from one pose to the next can allow for physical sensations and the thoughts about those sensations to exist without the associated arousal or tension that occurs when the emphasis is placed on these experiences.
- Reduction in Depression- Yoga increases awareness of the present-moment which aids individuals in becoming aware of negative moods. With awareness, individuals can start to disengage from evaluative thinking and incessant mental chatter. Research has shown that yoga decreases the levels of cortisol, a stress hormone that influences levels of serotonin, the neurotransmitter often associated with depression.
Emotional Health Benefits:
- Boosted Self-Efficacy- the ability to accomplish tasks and move through life challenges despite known stressors, which can counteract lethargy, agitation and can nurture and support participation in social, work and intimate relationships. Yoga can improve relationships with yourself and others.
- Reduced Hostility & Reactivity- People who practice yoga are better able to handle confrontation and conflict. They are less volatile and explosive.
- Healthier Sense of Well-Being- People who practice yoga tend to be healthier and happier.
- Self-Acceptance & Self-Esteem- When we are on our mats, we notice instead of criticizing. We watch with compassion versus disdain. Observing is a practice of being neural and non-judgmental toward all the moment holds. Learning this skill is key to creating an affirming relationship with our bodies.
- Positive Body Image & Self-Confidence – the perceptions of our external appearance often get tangled up with unrealistic social expectations and ideals causing a range of heavy feelings such as discontent, embarrassment, insecurity, worry, shame and an obsession with controlling weight, food and exercise. Unlike other forms of activity, yoga does not ask us to perform, win, strive or prove ourselves. Rather, the poses are personal experiences to cultivate harmony. Each time we meet the challenge of new poses, preserve through discomfort or respect muscular and emotional sensations we express appreciation toward our bodies.
Disease Prevention & Management
Yoga improves the body’s ability to prevent disease. An experienced yoga practitioner becomes better attuned to his/her body to know at first sign if something is not functioning properly- leading to quicker response times.
The benefits of yoga are truly unprecedented. Yoga is medicine; it heals. If I can leave you with one thing, it is this: give yoga a chance! There are a multitude of different styles of classes and teachers. Find what feels best for you and what fits your lifestyle.
If you can breathe you can do yoga! I hope to turn people on to the joys of a sustained and committed yoga practice. I want my students to practice yoga for the rest of their lives. Yoga has changed my life in so many significant ways. I’m stoked to have the opportunity to run my own studio and provide a safe and special place for transformation.
And so I leave you with this thought: “Yoga isn’t for the flexible. It is for the willing.”