February is African American History Month
An Allegany Magazine Exclusive
Strange Fruit in Allegany County
Consecrating the Blood in the Soil
The candles flickered solemnly as Tifani Fisher, the Vice-President of the Allegany County NAACP, carefully carried one of six jars filled with the sacred soil to the altar at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Rev Martha Macgill of Emmanuel conducted the dedication ceremony and she blessed and sanctified the contents of each jar as the congregants silently reflected and prayed.
The soil was collected by Ms. Fisher and other local volunteers at the Allegany County courthouse site on Washington Street where Williams Burns, an African-American man, was brutally lynched on October 6, 1907 by an all white mob - some of whom were members of the Ku Klux Klan. The soil was collected as part of the Equal Justice Initiative Community Remembrance Project - in association with the Allegany County Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Committee. EJI is a nationwide organization working to confront prejudice and heal our nation's history of racial injustice.
Allegany County NAACP member Clory Jackson helped to organize the soil collection project and the dedication ceremony, and she believes there is a connection between what happened to Mr. Burns and the current state of political and racial conflict in the United States.
“The ACLTRC is committed to the EJI Community Remembrance Projects,” said Jackson. “We know how critical these projects are and how they raise the local and national consciousness on the impact of racial terror to our communities today.”
According to the book Lynching In America, published by the EJI, “Thousands of African Americans were lynched in the United States during the period between the Civil War and World War II. Lynchings were violent and public acts of torture that traumatized black people throughout the country and were largely tolerated by state and federal officials. Lynchings profoundly impacted race relations in this country and shaped the geographic, political, social and economic conditions of African Americans in ways that are still evident.”
On Thursday, October 3, 1907 William Burns and another black man were socializing at a couple of local watering holes in the canal wharf section of Cumberland. There are inconsistencies about who was with Burns that evening. An early newspaper article says his friend was named Gus Little, but later written accounts state his companion was Jesse Page. They were drinking at Hussey’s Saloon when the men became disorderly and the owner asked them to leave. Officer August Baker of the Cumberland Police Force arrived and attempted to arrest the men. Baker struck Burns with his night stick and a struggle ensued between the two. During the scuffle Burns allegedly pulled out a revolver and fatally shot Baker in the chest about an inch below his heart. Baker was mortally wounded but still managed to handcuff Burns before he collapsed. A black ice wagon driver named Humphrey Green helped arrest Burns and transported him to the police station.
Officer Baker’s death was publicly announced on Saturday, October 5th, and immediately the white citizens of Cumberland reacted with rage. Rumors were rampant about a possible vigilante abduction and execution of Burns.
A local black man Edward L. Gates heard the rumors and made an effort to prevent the lynching. Gates asked Chief Judge A. Hunter Boyd to move Burns from Cumberland to the Frostburg jail, but Boyd denied the request. Sheriff Horace R. Hamilton was also notified by concerned citizens about the imminent uprising but he decided not to put extra guards on duty. Deputy Sheriff Noah Hendley was the only officer standing guard at the jail that evening.
Shortly after midnight a group of more than 200 white men with bandannas covering their faces approached the jailhouse and demanded access to the cell were Burns was held. Deputy Hendley refused, but the mob tore down a telegraph pole and rammed the jail doors open. Once they were inside Hendley claims the mob held him at gunpoint and took the keys by force. Burns was then dragged from his cell to an area across the street from the courthouse. Burns was savagely beaten and he bled profusely from a broken nose, a lacerated ear and other assorted cuts and fractured bones. Some members of the mob demanded a confession for the killing of Officer Baker, but Burns refused to admit guilt. The mob continued to beat Burns and then shot him repeatedly even after he was obviously already dead. The white mob wanted to burn the body but Reverend William Cleveland Hicks, the rector of Emmanuel at the time, intervened and pleaded with them to stop further mutilation of the body. The mob appeared to acknowledge Hicks pleas for mercy and slithered back into the shadows. Spectators to the lynching then stepped forward and unashamedly took pieces of Burns’ clothing and blood-spattered stones as souvenirs of the gruesome event.
An article in the Baltimore Sun reported, “There are 16 officers on the Cumberland Police force but not one appeared at the jail or along the route taken by the lynch mob.” The first police officers did not arrive on the scene until for more than an hour after Burns was dead, and the police failed to arrest any of the mob participants who participated in the lynching. Deputy Hendley claimed he was unable to identify anyone in the crowd. Judge Boyd directed a grand jury to investigate the lynching. The jury reported on October 19, 1907 that no one could be identified for prosecution of the crime. Mr. Burns was buried at the Sumner Cemetery in Cumberland.
On October 3, 2020, 113 years after the fateful encounter that led to Mr. Burns’ murder, soil was collected from the spot where he bled and died on the streets of Cumberland, in the shadow of the Emmanuel Episcopal spire. Five of those jars of the stained soil will soon be part of an exhibit at the Allegany Museum. A sixth jar will be part of a permament Lynching Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama alongside jars of soil from other victims of racial lynching throughout the United States.
Bryan Stevenson, is the Executive Director of the EJI and the author of the book, Just Mercy, which was made into a movie starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. Stevenson is also the subject of an HBO documentary True Justice, and he believes the soil collection and the community remembrance projects are just small steps towards confronting and reconciling the history of racial injustice in our country.
“In this soil there is the blood of victims of racial violence and lynching. But in the soil there is also the opportunity for new life, a chance to heal and grow something hopeful for the future,” he said. “This soil collection is an important step toward establishing trust between the descendants of the victims and the governments and legal systems that failed to protect their ancestors. Meaningful public accountability is critical to bring the cycle of racial violence to a close."
When weather and health conditions are appropriate the ACLTRC will hold a historical marker dedication at Emmanuel Episcopal Church - on church-owned property directly across the street from the Allegany County Courthouse.
The ACLTRC is also promoting the EJI Racial Justice Essay Contest which is available to all Allegany County public high school students. Students are encouraged to discuss the legacy of racial injustice and to reflect on how racial injustice may impact their own lives and communities. Essays should explain the chosen topic using a specific historical event, explore why the injustice persists, and imagine solutions for a future free from racial discrimination. The winning essays are eligible for scholarships and prizes worth up to $5000 - as many as five winners may be selected.