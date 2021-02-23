The Riverside YMCA in Cumberland offers an annual course in Lifeguard Certification.
The course is designed to arm would-be lifeguards with the skills and knowledge to prepare for a number of scenarios in and around the water. With this lifeguard training, participants learn how quick response times and effective preparation are vital to being a lifeguard while also understanding the crucial elements in helping to prevent drownings and injuries.
Participants who successfully complete the Lifeguarding course receive an American Red Cross certificate for Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED, valid for two years.
American Red Cross lifeguarding and water safety students must be at least 15 years old by the last day of class, and pass a pre-course swimming skills test prior to taking our courses. Once students are enrolled, they receive the latest science-based training from experienced instructors, and develop skills they'll use for a lifetime. Courses are available in person, or via our blended Simulation Learning experience, which combines online coursework with in-person skills sessions. In addition to full courses, abbreviated recertification courses are also available for those who hold current lifeguarding certifications. Participants must be present for all classes.
In order to pass the course, participants must be able to:
- Swim 300 yards, continuously.
- Tread water for 2 minutes using only the legs
- Complete a timed event within 1 minute, 40 seconds by starting in the water, swimming 20 yards, surface dive to a depth of 7 to 10 feet to retrieve a 10-pound object, return to the surface and swim 20 yards on the back to return to the starting point, exit the water without using steps or a ladder.
The Cumberland YMCA class is limited to only 10 participants per year. More information and registration for the courses is now available on the Riverside YMCA’s website, cumberlandymca.org or by emailing emily@cumberlandymca.org. Registration for this year’s courses ends on April 22 and classes begin May 1, 2021.