Stone’s Throw
Won’t you be “Mine”
Exploring an area cave with a touch of pink salt
What’s the big deal about Pink Himalayan salt? What was once some “new age” novelty – a hollowed out rock with a light bulb in it – or maybe spotting a grinder of it in the organic section of the supermarket is now gaining popularity. Salt lamps are found in physician waiting rooms, massage therapy offices, on bookshelves at the therapist, and even on the desk of a certain local magazine editor. The salt is ground down and used in food, carved into blocks and used as serving platters, and even crushed and used in atomizers and air purifiers. But why?
The answer could be simple. At a time when people began searching for methods that would either heal or just soothe (a.k.a most of 2020), the pink Himalayan salt industry experienced a boom.
On its own merit, the millennial’s old practice of using pink Himalayan salt dates back to the time of Christ. It is said to be beneficial because it contains 84 minerals that are also found in the human balance. The “negative” energy that comes from the salt is reported to help aid in the chemical balance of life itself– much the same way plants convert carbon dioxide. It is believed salt lightly evaporated by a heated rock or ingested through rock salt can help restore the PH balance in human life, aid in breathing, and help relax and restore tissue. After all, most of the water on the planet is salt water – so salt must have its benefits, right?
While these claims have not been supported by any federal agency in this nation, that has not stopped or even slowed the popularity of Himalayan salt. It has found its way into seemingly everything – from the kitchen to the bathroom to the bedroom to the office and to the spa. It is an ingredient in lamps, bath and beauty products, and food. And now, just a stone’s throw from Allegany County, people can sit surrounded by it – breathing in its purported benefits for up to an hour at a time.
“When we opened the business, I saw this car port that was a drive through and I thought of this idea. I thought it would be unique for the area and would be the best use of the space,” says Steven Lint, 35, owner and president of the Bruceton Wellness Center. A chiropractor by profession, one year after he opened his chiropractic office, he toured a salt cave in Virginia and was inspired.
He and his father, Fred Lint, then built their own Himalayan Salt Spa and Cave, attached to the chiropractic office. Fred Lint actually then designed and hand constructed the cave. It is the only such location of its kind within an hour’s drive of Allegany County – and the closest geographically to the greater Cumberland, Maryland area.
“My Dad did actually build the whole thing,” Steven says on a guided tour of the facility. “This is his baby. It took us awhile to figure out where to get the genuine salt and how to get it shipped. And then in building the room we had to learn the secret recipe for Himalayan salt mortar because if you use regular mortar, the walls would deteriorate and so we learned that and used a special mortar. “
To make the cave authentic, all the salt imported was from the Himalayans outside Pakistan. In fact, in addition to the thousands the supplies costs, the shipment was held up for six months and to the tune of $6000 in inspections while every rock and bag passed a federal inspection and Homeland Security screening.
“We actually have about double the amount of salt here than we really need for the space but it does saturate the air and make people feel better. It’s an escape,” Steven says.
Indeed.
Himalayan salt is mined from the Salt Range Mountains -- the southern edge of a fold-and-thrust belt that underlies the Pothohar Plateau south of the Himalayas. Himalayan salt comes from a thick layer of Ediacaran to early Cambrian evaporites of the Salt Range Formation. This geological formation consists of crystalline halite intercalated with potash salts, overlayed by gypsiferous marl and interlayered with beds of gypsum and dolomite with infrequent seams of oil shale that accumulated between 600 and 540 million years ago. To be called authentic Himalayan salt, it must have been mined from this region. The salt used at the Bruceton Wellness Center was.
“The difference between Himalayan salt and plain old white salt is that Himalayan salt is more pure. And it does come from the Himalayas,” says Steven. “You can’t call it Himalayan salt if it doesn’t. All the salt in our salt cave does come from there.”
Legend traces the discovery of the Himalayan salt deposits to time of Alexander the Great. But the first written records of mining the pink salt come from the Janjua people in the 1200s. Salt is mostly mined at the Khewra Salt Mine in Khewra, Jhelum District, Punjab, Pakistan, which is situated in the foothills of the Salt Range hill system in the Punjab province of the Pakistan to the Indo-Gangetic Plain. It is primarily exported in big bulk blocks, and processed in other countries.
Himalayan salt is reportedly similar to table salt in its chemical makeup. Analysis of a range of Khewra salt samples showed them to be between 96% and 99% sodium chloride, with varying amounts of trace minerals such as calcium, iron, zinc, chromium, magnesium and sulfate. The purity of the salt mined from this region is actually what gives it the hue – ranging from pink to peach to salmon to even a beet-red.
“Salt in general produces negative ions that increase dopamine and serotonin, the feel good chemicals that the brain produces,” Steven Lint says. “Salt can also break up negative energies in the air. And the salt itself just helps people relax. And face it, pink salt is also just prettier.”
Think how many superstitions involve salt for a remedy for ridding the area of “bad” energy – throwing salt over one’s shoulder – or putting a line of salt around a threshold of a door to ward off negative energy from coming into a home. Remember your grandmother telling you to rinse your mouth out with salt or gargle salt with warm water to ward off an infection?
While the pink salt remained a Himalayan secret for a long time, it was the exploration of salt caves elsewhere that reportedly gave rise to a curiosity of the pink mineral found in the Middle East.
“The first commercial salt mine was actually in Poland,” Steven explains. He knows the story he is about to tell – sitting just inside West Virginia – is relatable to the local coal mining industry. “And in Poland, they noticed that the men who worked the coal mines had health and lung issues while the men who worked deep in the salt mines did not – and were actually healthier and that is when people started looking at salt for its benefits.”
The Bruceton Wellness Center itself is located just a half a mile off I-68 on the Bruceton Mills exit about an hour’s country drive outside Cumberland. In fact, several natives of Allegany County that have earned degrees in massage therapy now work for the center.
The Himalayan Salt Spa and Cave is located in a former bank branch. The salt cave itself was built into the bank’s former drive through car port, enclosed so that it has a feel of a mine inside of a cave deep in the Appalachians. There is a ramp – the floor of which is made from salt blocks and lit from underneath. The floor is a combination of 3300 pounds of soft white sand and salt crystals. It actually shimmers under the glow of the walls, rich with illuminated pink salt rock. A converted potbellied stove offers a finishing touch. The room is secluded and set apart from the rest of the chiropractic business. It is quiet in here – with soft music playing and very low light. Adjusting one’s eyes to look around, the cave is rustic – accented with oak and pine trim. It has the authentic feel of a cave far beneath the earth’s surface. The mind erases any notion that this is actually an addition to a building located just 30 feet from a street.
“We looked at the space and realized it would be a great use to build a salt cave here,” says Steven. “People can book the room in 45 minute intervals. We used to book up to 10 people into the room at a time but now because of COVID, we have different restrictions. And we go in between clients and sanitize and clean the room after each use. We do have our regulars. People who just want to book the room to sit inside the cave and relax and soak in the minerals. It’s very quieting.”
Some people describe pink Himalayan salt as one of the purest salts available, and say it boasts several health benefits. Recent research has suggested that eating salt can reduce the risk of infection and kill harmful bacteria.
One study on animals has also led researchers to infer that salt may have a positive effect on symptoms of depression. As pink salt often has larger crystals than table salt, it technically contains less sodium per teaspoon. It also has a saltier flavor than table salt, meaning that a person can use less salt in a serving to achieve the same taste.
Himalayan salt is used to flavor food. Pink Himalayan salt can also be up to 20 times more expensive than table salt or sea salt. Slabs of the pink salt are used as serving dishes, baking stones, and griddles, and is also used to make tequila shot glasses. In such uses, small amounts of salt transfer to the food or drink and alter its flavor profile. It is also used to make the every increasingly popular “salt lamps,” that radiate a pinkish or orangish hue, manufactured by placing a light source within a hollowed-out interior of a block of Himalayan salt. As is the case with the cave in Bruceton Mills, Himalayan salt is also used to line the walls of spas, which is said to have health benefits – even if those benefits continue to be debated among medical professionals.
“There are people who say Himalayan salt is just a nicer looking and more expensive salt, and that it really doesn’t do anything, and that all the claims about it cannot be backed up or supported and that’s fine. I know as a chiropractor I have to be careful not to make any claims about it myself,” Steven says. “But the fact is – it’s been around for thousands of years for a reason. A lot of people say it doesn’t work but other people say it does. And if something is working for someone, or making someone relax, or making their blood pressure better, or making them feel better, and just breathe, or focus – how can you argue with that? And why would you want to?”