Stop The Strain
How to keep those “windows of the soul” from fogging over
Something else we can blame on 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. The results of your “eye tests” later this year. The need for social distancing has temporarily moved us online for school, work and many social events. Unfortunately, increased screen time can affect our eyes as well as our bodies.
Digital Eye Strain (also known as Computer Vision Syndrome) can cause discomfort resulting from more time in front of the computer. This doesn’t mean we need to miss our friend’s online social event or our kid’s virtual school functions. Simply changing a few of our habits can help.
The eye strain we experience can be caused by several factors including lighting, the angle or position of the device, our posture and decreased blinking. Not only can these factors cause eye strain but they can also contribute to other aches and pains. Many devices have a setting allowing us to change the brightness of our screens. The lighting of the room can also be changed so our screens are no brighter than the room. For more comfort, position your computer screen 15 to 20 degrees below your face and at least 25 inches away. Adjust your posture to prevent sore muscles.
Typically we blink 12 to 15 blinks per minute. Studies have shown that we tend to blink considerably less often while using digital devices. We can easily prevent irritation by simply blinking more often.
Another easy practice to develop, for those of us who find ourselves looking at a screen most of the day, is to take small breaks. The 20-20-20 rule is easy to remember and easy to follow. After 20 minutes of screen time look 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This allows the focusing muscles in your eyes to temporarily relax and avoid spasm and headache.
Until we can get back to meeting with each other in person at our favorite local spots (I have several in Cumberland that I have been missing) we can make small easy changes in our daily lives to prevent Digital Eye Strain and discomfort. Luckily for us, we have excellent optometrists in our area. Have your regular vision screening or make an appointment to discuss your eyes if you have discomfort or if you experience blurry vision, headaches, dry eye, or neck or shoulder pain. Your optometrist can help make sure you are seeing clearly and can ensure you have the right glasses with the right fit for your daily life. Make sure to tell your optometrist how you use your eyes during your typical day so he or she can offer you what is right and helpful for your lifestyle.
Of course, if problems persist with vision or comfort you may have a more serious issue that can be addressed by an Ophthalmologist (that’s me). Working together we can make a big difference to your sight.