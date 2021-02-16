The ever changing and growing response to a crisis
And how one local pain management company was determined to keep their doors open for patients
It’s been almost a year. A year next month. And here we are.
In late March 2020, we faced the gradual shutdown of our country due to the SARS-CoV-2, more commonly known as the Coronavirus. COVID-19, the deadly respiratory infection caused by the Coronavirus, has impacted every industry, including healthcare.
According to a Physician Foundation survey from last summer, more than eight percent of private practices, including specialties, closed due to COVID-19. This number equates to more than 16,000 medical practices nationwide. Astounding.
What led to these closures? Essentially, many of the closures have been directly linked to a lack of emergency preparedness to provide alternate methods for continuing care. Of particular concern here in Allegany County, Maryland is how this situation directly affects pain management and the ongoing opioid epidemic.
As a unique patient population, chronic pain patients are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 than the general population. Many of our patients here in Western Maryland are elderly who suffer from a plethora of chronic disease states such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, and cardiovascular disease. Also, increased isolation from family and loved ones and not having access to medication management and rehabilitative therapy heightens the risk of worsening depression, undertreating pain, and the feeling of abandonment. In the worst-case scenario, all these factors could contribute to accidental overdose or suicide attempts. So how does an independent pain management practice avoid such a grave situation?
For starters, having a flexible emergency plan that incorporates a team-based approach allows healthcare providers to keep doors open while implementing best practices during a pandemic. In chronic pain management, the primary goal is to continue to provide the highest quality of care to our patients while adapting to the ongoing day-to-day changes during the pandemic. On March 23, 2020, Governor Larry Hogan closed all non-essential businesses to slow down the spread of COVID-19. Although healthcare providers could stay open, there was limited guidance on how to achieve this goal. In our practice, we put the following protocols into effect to continue operations:
- Compassionate leadership with flexible emergency plans and clear communication
- Implemented telemedicine through various platforms in place of in-office visits
- Limited interventional procedures to essential procedures only while suspending others
- Executed e-prescribing for safe prescribing practices
- Introduced and incorporated teletherapy for patients of physical and occupational therapy
- Limited visitors; Enforced social distancing in waiting areas
- Constant hand washing and disinfecting workstations before and after use
- Conducted Covid screenings for requests for in-office appointments
- Implemented a COVID-eCare program in which providers gave guidance and answered questions regarding COVID-19 symptomatology and testing
- Introduced remote patient monitoring to check on patients
- Implementation of a staggered brief patient drop in at the clinic. Our patients are socially distanced and submit to a COVID-19 screening questionnaire, temperature check and if applicable, submit to a urine drug screen if the patient is on opioid therapy.
In a time of extreme uncertainty, pre-planning allowed us the stability to continue to care for patients. Once the initial hurdles of overcoming technological barriers were cleared, telemedicine’s changeover was a welcome relief for providers and patients alike. With 25-30% of patients over the age of 65 without reliable transportation, keeping them home was paramount. While some in the community may not feel that pain management is essential or a needed specialty, the extreme risk of withdrawal and patients overwhelming local emergency rooms and urgent care centers proves otherwise.
Ashley Chucci, nurse practitioner adds; “As a provider working during this time, I can say from first-hand experience that patients appreciate that they can still receive the care they need while being safe in the confines of their own home. For many of our elderly patients, my phone call might be the only one they receive, and just knowing that someone will be calling to check in on them every two weeks is very reassuring. The fear of contracting the virus, coupled with the uncertainty of access to specialty care, can cause additional stress and anxiety to this higher-risk population”.
Now that providers and patients are comfortable utilizing telemedicine, the key is to improve on what is already available for better patient outcomes and a more efficient care system.
According to the American Medical Association, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is temporarily allowing more than 80 new services to be conducted via telehealth with plans for permanent telehealth incorporation in our healthcare system. With this number of services available, patient preferences for telehealth may become more deeply embedded in the care delivery system post-pandemic.
By providing high-quality care with creativity and teamwork, we can ensure that higher-risk patients are not forgotten during the most challenging times. Telemedicine offers the flexibility to serve as the principal care method in times of crisis. It can also be easily incorporated into overall care management for chronic pain patients in the future.